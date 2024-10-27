 Skip to main content
Get ready to rumble with rumble boxing – here’s why it’s picking up steam

Get your gloves on and work your whole body when you join a rumble boxing class

By
man boxing wearing red gloves shirtless dark background
Chris Kendall / Unsplash

Rumble boxing has been making waves and fueling gains in the fitness realm since 2017, when it was cofounded in New York City by Noah Neiman. Boxing is a type of physical activity that can lower blood pressure, improve heart health, build strength, enhance your balance, and more. Up your boxing game with rumble boxing — a whole-body workout and interesting group fitness concept. Let’s look at the benefits of rumble boxing and who should try it. 

What is rumble boxing?

man shirtless boxing with punching bag in gym knee kick
Logan Weaver / Unsplash

Rumble boxing is a group fitness class that combines boxing-inspired circuits with the power of strength training, either using weights or your own body weight. It’s suitable for beginners and advanced athletes. Half of the rumble boxing class is focused on exploring boxing drills, and the other half brings in strength training for a total of 45 minutes. 

What can you expect?

man boxing with punching bag headband wooden floor
John Wallace / Unsplash

Your trainer guides the class through the workout while music hums in the background. You’ll wear your gloves and begin with a five-minute warm-up before powering through five rounds of boxing drills and five rounds of strength training exercises. You’ll have a few minutes to cool down at the end of the class.

Rumble boxing typically includes some cardio, metabolic conditioning, and high-intensity interval training exercises or HIIT. You’ll use water-filled, teardrop-shaped boxing bags or aqua bags before performing strength training exercises using weights or your own body weight, such as:

  • Dumbbell circuits
  • Bodyweight squats
  • Jumping jacks
  • Lunges
  • Rows
  • Bench presses
  • Curls

What if you’re new to boxing?

man putting on wrist wraps ready for boxing
Logan Weaver / Unsplash

If you’re new to boxing, your trainer will show you the six foundational punches necessary to complete the class. Some trainers will include various boxing techniques and defenses, such as pulls and pivots.

Who should try rumble boxing?

boxing gloves on wooden board
Kenny Eliason / Unsplash

If you’re unsure if you should try rumble boxing, it’s best to consult your personal trainer, physical therapist, or healthcare provider. The class is a great choice for beginners and intermediate and advanced exercise enthusiasts. Even if you have no boxing experience, you can still try the class as a fun way to get in shape.

What are the benefits of rumble boxing?

Man wearing boxing gloves close up shirtless looking up
Hush Naidoo Jade Photography / Unsplash

These are some of the many reasons to try rumble boxing:

  • Build strength and endurance.
  • Work your whole body.
  • Fuel muscle growth with strength training.
  • Enhance muscular definition.
  • Boost your overall athletic performance.
  • Increase your heart rate and improve your heart health.
  • Improve your balance and hand-eye coordination.

Train like a fighter and elevate your mood and your fitness with this fun whole-body workout class.

