Powerlifting is booming as we head into 2025 — here’s how to get started

Powerlifting is no longer a fringe sport, and more people are interested in picking up those weights and pumping iron as 2025 comes around. Today, you can find plenty of clubs and gyms where you can practice CrossFit and weightlifting. Countless powerlifting competitions are held every year in countries worldwide, and fitness buffs and influencers are sharing powerlifting videos all across social media. Powerlifting gives you a clear focus to help you enhance your strength, sculpt your physique, and see quantifiable progress as you put in the work month after month. That being said, it’s important you develop proper techniques to perform the lifts as safely and effectively as possible. Let’s look at what powerlifting is, how the competitions work, and tips to get started.
What is powerlifting?
Powerlifting is a type of competitive weightlifting where contestants perform three types of lifts in a sequence. Most of us picture a deadlift with a heavy barbell when we think of powerlifting. Just like in Olympic weightlifting, powerlifting involves attempting to lift a barbell loaded with weight plates.
How do powerlifting competitions work?
During a powerlifting competition, contestants get three attempts at maximal weight on three lifts: the squat, the bench press, and the classic deadlift. In other words, you attempt to lift the heaviest weight possible performing those three exercises known as ‘the big three.’ The competitions are categorized by gender and weight class or by using formulas that compare the athlete’s body weight to the total weight lifted.
Powerlifters perform equipped or unequipped (raw). Equipped refers to the use of equipment and gear like supportive, compressive squat suits or bench shirts. Some federations allow knee wraps in the equipped and unequipped division. Unequipped or raw federations usually only allow basic aids like wrist wraps, chalk, and a belt.
Tips to get started
Powerlifting is a pursuit of strength that requires motivation, discipline, and consistency. If you’re new to powerlifting, follow these top tips to help you get started:
- Purchase the right powerlifting gear, including weightlifting shoes, a lifting belt, knee sleeves, chalk, wrist straps, and a gym bag. The chalk reduces sweat on your hands, which is especially useful for moves like the deadlift.
- Warm-up and perfect your technique with ‘the big three’ exercises by lifting only the weight of the bar at first. Soon, you can incorporate progressive overload, where you gradually increase the weight you lift over time.
- Practice your squats without any weights.
- Work on your bench presses and deadlifts.
- Incorporate cardio into your routine for more well-rounded fitness and to enhance your overall athletic performance.
- Consider a membership at a powerlifting-friendly gym.
- Train each lift multiple times every week to fine-tune your strength and technique.
- Prioritize rest days and proper nutrition and hydration.
- Work on your mental fortitude to develop confidence so you don’t hit a mental block where you’re wary of the heavy weight.
- Seek guidance and mentorship from experienced lifters.