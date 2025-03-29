You need stamina to join the British Royal Navy — Here’s what it takes

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is the British Royal Navy? The PJFT fitness test The pre-joining training program A good level of physical fitness

Around the world, police forces and organizations like the FBI have requirements and fitness tests that hopeful candidates must fulfill and complete before gaining entry. For example, before becoming an FBI agent, you must undergo the application process and fitness test. So, what does it take to join the British Royal Navy. You have to maintain a degree of stamina and a certain fitness level to keep up with the demands of jobs like a British Royal Navy officer or an FBI agent.

What is the British Royal Navy?

The British Royal Navy is the United Kingdom’s naval service, with a long history dating back centuries. Navy officers act as guardians and peacekeepers who stabilize the seas and defend the British Empire. Being British born myself, I can honestly say all that sounded fancy and impressive.

The Royal Navy has fleets of ships, aircraft carriers, destroyers, submarines, and other vessels. Royal Navy officers are involved in global operations, combating piracy, providing aid during crises, protecting maritime trade, and more.

The PJFT fitness test

The Royal Navy Pre-joining Fitness Test, or PJFT, is designed to assess your fitness level to determine if you have what it takes to join the British Royal Navy.

Let’s get down to the details:

You’ll need to finish a 2.4km run around a track, achieving your minimum standard based on gender and age.

If you’re applying to the diver branch, you’ll have to finish the run in 10 minutes and 30 seconds, no matter your age.

The passing requirements for the 2.4km run for men are listed below:

Aged 15-24: 12 minutes and 16 seconds

Aged 25-29: 12 minutes and 46 seconds

Aged 30-34: 13 minutes and nine seconds

Aged 35-39: 13 minutes and 37 seconds

The pre-joining training program

The British Royal Navy recommends getting in peak condition and following their four-week training program before you try joining. The schedule is split up across three sessions a week for the full four weeks. Here are the instructions for week one:

Muscular strength and aerobic conditioning

Five rounds of the following:

200m run

10 wide arm press

10 sit-up twists

5 burpees

5 squats

Aerobic conditioning

6 x 400m run

1 min plank

30 seconds left side plank

30 seconds right side plank – rest between each movement and repeat five times.

Muscular strength and conditioning

Every minute, perform the following exercises for four rounds:

Minute One – 15 air squats

Minute Two – 15 press-ups

Minute Three – 15 sit-up twists

Minute Four – 15 squat thrusts

A good level of physical fitness

The British Royal Navy states, “Life in the Navy is wide-ranging and varied, requiring a good level of physical fitness.” Even so, they continue to say that you don’t have to be an athlete to begin the recruitment process, and many just need a little training. Reading this training program makes me want to work out.