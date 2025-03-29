You need stamina to join the British Royal Navy — Here’s what it takes

Around the world, police forces and organizations like the FBI have requirements and fitness tests that hopeful candidates must fulfill and complete before gaining entry. For example, before becoming an FBI agent, you must undergo the application process and fitness test. So, what does it take to join the British Royal Navy. You have to maintain a degree of stamina and a certain fitness level to keep up with the demands of jobs like a British Royal Navy officer or an FBI agent.
What is the British Royal Navy?
The British Royal Navy is the United Kingdom’s naval service, with a long history dating back centuries. Navy officers act as guardians and peacekeepers who stabilize the seas and defend the British Empire. Being British born myself, I can honestly say all that sounded fancy and impressive.
The Royal Navy has fleets of ships, aircraft carriers, destroyers, submarines, and other vessels. Royal Navy officers are involved in global operations, combating piracy, providing aid during crises, protecting maritime trade, and more.
The PJFT fitness test
The Royal Navy Pre-joining Fitness Test, or PJFT, is designed to assess your fitness level to determine if you have what it takes to join the British Royal Navy.
Let’s get down to the details:
- You’ll need to finish a 2.4km run around a track, achieving your minimum standard based on gender and age.
- If you’re applying to the diver branch, you’ll have to finish the run in 10 minutes and 30 seconds, no matter your age.
The passing requirements for the 2.4km run for men are listed below:
- Aged 15-24: 12 minutes and 16 seconds
- Aged 25-29: 12 minutes and 46 seconds
- Aged 30-34: 13 minutes and nine seconds
- Aged 35-39: 13 minutes and 37 seconds
The pre-joining training program
The British Royal Navy recommends getting in peak condition and following their four-week training program before you try joining. The schedule is split up across three sessions a week for the full four weeks. Here are the instructions for week one:
Muscular strength and aerobic conditioning
Five rounds of the following:
- 200m run
- 10 wide arm press
- 10 sit-up twists
- 5 burpees
- 5 squats
Aerobic conditioning
- 6 x 400m run
- 1 min plank
- 30 seconds left side plank
- 30 seconds right side plank – rest between each movement and repeat five times.
Muscular strength and conditioning
Every minute, perform the following exercises for four rounds:
- Minute One – 15 air squats
- Minute Two – 15 press-ups
- Minute Three – 15 sit-up twists
- Minute Four – 15 squat thrusts
A good level of physical fitness
The British Royal Navy states, “Life in the Navy is wide-ranging and varied, requiring a good level of physical fitness.” Even so, they continue to say that you don’t have to be an athlete to begin the recruitment process, and many just need a little training. Reading this training program makes me want to work out.