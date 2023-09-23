 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

MLB star Mookie Betts travels with his own portable kitchen so he can eat healthy no matter where he goes

All-Star MVP candidates gotta eat right, too

Brittney Bertagna, RN
By
Mookie Betts playing baseball
Erik Drost / flickr

Even a short road trip poses challenges to eating well, with tempting drive-through windows and enticing gas station snacks at every turn. Even the most disciplined can be lured by the alluring aroma of fast food. For MLB superstar Mookie Betts, veering off the healthy eating path while traveling isn’t an option.

In the world of MLB, where the schedule is loaded with lengthy away games, Betts knows that maintaining a healthy diet is essential, no matter how far he is from home. He’s a prime example of how being on the go doesn’t have to derail your commitment to healthy eating. So, join us as we delve into the secrets of Mookie Betts’ on-the-road “travel kitchen” and discover how this athlete stays true to his health-conscious lifestyle, no matter where his baseball journey takes him.

What is a travel kitchen? 

A travel kitchen isn’t just a convenient setup; it’s a game-changer for athletes like Mookie Betts, and it can be a game-changer for anyone striving to maintain a healthy diet while on the move. When the LA Dodgers hit the road, they bring their A-game on the baseball field, and Mookie Betts brings the kitchen. It’s no secret that constant travel, bouncing from one hotel room to another, can make it all too easy to succumb to unhealthy eating habits.

Recommended Videos

However, Mookie Betts is all about winning on and off the field. To fortify himself against the allure of fast food and convenience store snacks, he equips himself with a fully stocked travel kitchen. Inside this culinary command center, you’ll discover an array of tools designed to keep his diet on track. His toolkit comprises electric skillets, an assortment of utensils, and a stash of shelf-stable essentials like maple syrup and peanut butter.

In today’s modern age, securing groceries on the go is a breeze, thanks to convenient delivery services. This ensures you maintain your health-conscious choices and can be a lifesaver for your waistline, as it empowers you to stay in control of the ingredients that go into your meals. 

Kitchen utensils and hot pad
Katrina S / Pixabay

How to eat healthy: Things to include in your travel kitchen

When away from home, creating your own travel kitchen can be a game-changer for your commitment to a healthy lifestyle. Aside from the healthy foods you’ll eat, you’ll want to consider the equipment you bring along. 

Equipment essentials

You’ll need a way to cook your food if you plan on preparing meals. Griddles are a great alternative to a single burner because they offer a larger cooking surface and are often times electric, with no open flame required. There are many hotels that restrict certain appliances, so be sure to check before packing. A blender can also be a versatile ally in your culinary adventures if you’re craving soups or shakes.

Kitchen utensils 

Don’t overlook the essential utensils for both cooking and dining. Portable dinnerware guarantees a comfortable and convenient meal experience. Ensure you pack items like spatulas, serving spoons, and knives (when appropriate) for meal preparation, and don’t forget the utensils you’ll use to enjoy your food.

Cleaning supplies 

An organized traveler also considers post-feast cleanup. Keeping your kitchen on wheels clean is easy with compact cleaning essentials like dish soap, sponges, and dish towels. Don’t forget about disposable options when clean-up may be more difficult. 

If you’re going on a road trip, a portable kitchen can be a game-changer. If you’re flying to your travel destination, quite a few of these items won’t be allowed in your carry-on, and you should be sure to check your airline’s rules when it comes to checked luggage for each item. By having a system in place to allow for the convenience of healthy eating, you will be all set to hit your nutrition goals on the go. 

Topics
Brittney Bertagna, RN
Brittney Bertagna, RN
Brittney is a graduate of California State University, Chico, where she completed a Bachelor's degree in Business. Her…
Costco has an exclusive Purple mattress you can’t get anywhere else, the PurpleRenew
A better night's sleep, exclusive to Costco
PurpleRenew mattress

Everyone loves a trip to Costco, with its thrilling variety of goods ranging from fresh flowers and enormous croissants to exclusive state-of-the-art mattresses. Purple, creator of the iconic purple gel-grid mattress, has teamed up with Costco to bring you a fantastic night's rest by way of the PurpleRenew. This special deal combines the legendary convenience, accessibility, and customer care of Costco with the superior comfort of a Purple.

Living on the grid
A Purple mattress is arguably the most distinctive kind of mattress you can find. Even in a marketplace saturated with appealing options for those looking to give their bed a complete makeover, it's hard to forget the soft and springy undulations of the Purple's specialized GelFlex grid. This gel-grid may seem at first to be less than cloud-like, but it's specially designed to bounce back to all kinds of pressure. It can even comfortably swallow up a raw egg pressed into it with no danger of cracking, according to Purple commercial legend.

Read more
The best at-home infrared saunas: Our top picks
Our top choices for personal infrared home saunas in 2023
Sauna accessories in the glow of a tea light.

In recent years, the demand for at-home infrared saunas has soared, and manufacturers have definitely stepped up their game. The year 2023 has brought us some of the best infrared sauna options on the market today. That said, it can be tricky to figure out the right personal sauna option for you.

Our recommendation is that you keep an eye out for units made of hemlock and red cedar, which prove to stand the test of time when it comes to infrared therapy. We also recommend you choose an infrared sauna with a medium amount of glass — enough window that you don’t feel claustrophobic, but not too much so your sauna can retain its heat efficiently.

Read more
The best home saunas for ultimate relaxation
Sweat it out with these top traditional sauna options
Birch vihta hanging in a Finnish sauna.

In recent years, self-care has evolved into an art form, and that has never been more clear than with the at home sauna. Nordic people have used home saunas for centuries as sanctuaries from the stress of everyday life, and they have never been more accessible than they are today. With so many options on the table, individuals have the chance to embrace wellness in a way that reflects their unique spirit and style — without breaking the bank as much. 

2023 has brought us some stunning at-home sauna options, but if a Google search leaves you confused, take a deep breath. We’ve compiled a list of the most highly-rated home saunas of this year. Infrared saunas are a great option, but this list will focus on the best traditional steam sauna options on the market today.  

Read more