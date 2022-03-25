This Garmin Watch Is Only $175 Today — Save $125!

Whether you’re already a fitness enthusiast or someone looking to start working out, getting an active smartwatch can significantly improve your lifestyle. These devices help you track workouts, monitor your vital signs, and find ways to improve and optimize your daily activity. When it comes to fitness trackers, you can’t go wrong with picking up Garmin Watch deals like this one. Right now at Best Buy, you can get the Garmin Venu smartwatch for just $175, which is a $125 discount on the regular price of $300. Keep reading to learn more about this impressive fitness band.

The Garmin Venu is one of the best fitness watches available at this price point, with plenty of features that rival some of the most expensive models. You’ll be able to track and access all essential information about your health, including heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, water intake, and sleep quality. All of this can be monitored directly on the watch itself or with the mobile app compatible with both Apple iOS and Android devices. You even get continuous feedback about your health status, with personalized recommendations based on your activities. There’s also a wide variety of automatic and manual exercise-tracking features.

You can access all these features through the sharp and clear 1.2-inch AMOLED display. Since it’s a smartwatch, you get access to all the features you’d expect, including messages, social notifications, and calendar reminders. This watch is also equipped with Garmin Pay for quick and contactless payments. It supports several navigation satellite systems, including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, with a built-in compass, gyroscope, and barometric altimeter. These help you navigate the outdoors even when you don’t have access to the internet. You can also pair the watch directly to a pair of wireless headphones, and there’s even room to store songs on the watch.

If this sounds like the ideal smart device for you, this is the perfect time to get it. Today, you can get the Garmin Venu for just $175, which is a $125 discount on the regular price of $300. This deal will only last until the end of the day, so there’s no time to waste. Hit the Buy Now button before it expires.

