Why you need to buy this fitness-inspired Garmin smartwatch today

Smartwatches can do a lot. They can display your phone’s notifications and messages on your wrist. Some can take calls and even place them. Others can play music, track health details, and more. But, by far, one of the best features — especially for those with active lifestyles — is the option to track fitness stats and activities. Most devices on the list of Garmin watch deals can do precisely that.

There’s one in particular, however, that offers a phenomenal price-to-feature ratio, and since Best Buy has it on sale right now for super cheap, the value is even better. Offering $75 off, Best Buy has the Garmin Venu 43mm Smartwatch for $275 with free shipping or free in-store pick up near you. The coolest part is that all of the styles are on sale for the same price, so you can choose whichever one you like best.

Compatible with both Android and iOS devices, the Garmin Venu Smartwatch has a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen display. The screen is beautiful and runs at a native resolution of 390 x 390 which is impressive for a smartwatch. The fiber-reinforced polymer case is durable and offers a 5ATM water-protection rating (up to 164 feet). There are multiple styles available with variations in the color of the bezel and case, as well as the style of the band.

Most importantly, the smart functions include everything you’d expect from a Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC-enabled watch. You can receive SMS, calendar, email, and social notifications, as well as app-based notifications. Garmin Pay allows you to make contactless payments from your watch. Garmin Connect IQ marketplace allows you to install custom watch faces, apps, and more. Fitness tracking support is extensive, with heart-rate tracking and Pulse OX technology to check your vitals. If you’re still on the fence after hearing all of that, the Garmin Venu made it into our guide of the best smartwatches for men, with options at every style and price point.

Best Buy is offering the Garmin Venu fitness-oriented smartwatch in the 43mm size, in all styles, for $275 with free shipping. Normally $350, you’re getting $75 off, not including the cost of delivery. That’s fantastic. We’re not sure how long the deal is going to be available, and these will probably sell out quickly, so act soon if you want one.

More Smartwatch Deals Available Now

Garmin isn’t the only company that makes excellent fitness-inspired smartwatches, and the brand is not the only one included in a sale right now, either. We also gathered up some more awesome smartwatch deals for you. See below.

Fitbit Versa 2, Stone/Mist Grey

$149 $200
Ready to get fit? The Versa 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep, and workouts, with a streamlined interface and built-in Amazon Alexa. You can set it up to send you personalized fitness reminders, too.
Buy at Walmart

Fitbit Versa 3

$199 $230
With built-in GPS, leave your phone at home and get active with the Versa 3. It has 6 + days battery life, so you'll never run out of juice, and fully charges in just 12 minutes.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS Smartwatch

$350 $750
The Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS smartwatch is a flagship model that boasts a rugged design for any adventure seeker. It also features health tracking to help you achieve your fitness goal
Buy at Adorama

Fossil Hybrid Commuter Smartwatch (42mm)

$99 $155
If you're in the market for a smartwatch that maintains the classic wristwatch look, the Fossil Hybrid Commuter is a great option, designed with convenient features that make life a walk in the park.
Buy at Fossil

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle (GPS, 44mm)

$259 $295
For a sleek and stylish smartwatch that comes with all the functionality and none of the bulk, the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle is the perfect option for the stylish intellectual with a passion for fashion.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm, Bluetooth)

$190 $400
Trade in and get one of the best smartwatches in Samsung's catalog, to manage your life from your wrist, with heart health monitoring, advanced run coaching and auto workout tracking to keep you fit.
Buy at Samsung

