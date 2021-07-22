  1. Fitness
Garmin Summer Sale: Save on Cycling Computers, Smartwatches, and More

While exploring the great outdoors, it’s always a good choice to bring along an electronic companion. For that, Garmin is an excellent place to go. They have a huge selection of outdoor and rugged devices, so whether you’re eyeballing the best Garmin watch deals or looking for a top-of-the-line GPS device like the Montana 750i, there’s a lot to like.

Right now, Garmin is hosting a huge summer sale that includes discounts on devices like cycling computers, smartwatches, GPS systems, aviation gear, and much more. You can save $20 on the Garmin Vivoactive 4 Series smartwatch, for example. Or, get $20 off a GPSMAP 86s Marine Handheld device. Take a look to see if there’s anything you like!

Garmin Edge 530 Cycling Computer — $250, was $300

Garmin Edge 530 Cycling Computer on white bg

The Garmin Edge 530 cycling computer is designed to mount to your handlebars and give you all the resources and information you need during your trips or workouts. You get cycling dynamics with advanced metrics, GPS maps with turn-by-turn navigation, incident detection, live tracking for family and friends who want to follow your route, and much more. Battery life lasts for up to 20 hours, perfect for long road trips. If all of that sounds awesome to you, Garmin is offering $20 off the Edge 530, normally $300, which brings the price down to $250 plus free shipping.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch 45mm (All Styles) — $330, was $350

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch with silver stainless bezel and grey styling

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch comes in a plethora of styles in both 40mm and 45mm sizes. You get either a gold or silver stainless steel bezel, with different-colored cases and bands to match. The Vivoactive 4 is built with fitness and active lifestyles in mind, as it offers over 20 preloaded activity tracking modes, a bunch of health sensors — like hydration, O2, stress, and more — and smart notifications. You can download custom watch faces and access different apps or widgets through Garmin’s Connect IQ store, too. Normally $350, Garmin has cut $20 off the price of the Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch, which means you get it for $330 with free shipping.

Garmin First Avenger or Captain Marvel Legacy Hero Series Smartwatch — $380, was $400

Garmin First Avenger Legacy Hero Series Smartwatch on white bg

Marvel fans will love these smartwatches. There are two versions, one dedicated to Captain Marvel, the other to Captain America the First Avenger. You get a custom-designed smartwatch with stunning, character-themed details. Completing fitness achievements nets you exclusive badges, which can be displayed on the watch. Battery life is up to eight days on a single charge, even with all the smart notifications and features onboard. Garmin is taking $20 off both watch versions, so you can take them home — with free shipping — for $380.

Garmin GPSMap 86s Marine Handheld — $380, was $400

Garmin GPSMap 86s Marine Handheld on white bg

Looking to keep your bearings while out on the water? The GPSMap 86s is a handheld marine device, preloaded with worldwide base maps. It’s water-resistant, of course, and offers a ton of marine-friendly stats and information so you can chart your trip. You also get smart notifications when paired with a smartphone, plus Garmin Explore App support, Wi-Fi, ANT+, and Bluetooth connectivity, a built-in LED flashlight, and up to 40 hours of battery life in standard mode — which nets 200 hours of use in expedition mode. Garmin is offering the GPSMap 86s right now for $20 off (normally $400). You can get it for $380 with free shipping.

More Outdoor Gear Deals Available Now

Want to see what other outdoor gear is available on sale? We rounded up all of the best deals for you below. Check them out.

Amazon Outdoor Gear Deals

Up to 62% off
Outdoor enthusiasts will find all their outdoor and camping gear needs online with special discounted items on fishing, hunting, and camping gear.
Buy at Amazon

Men's The North Face Apparel Deals

Up to 30% off
Upgrade your closet with these awesome deals from The North Face.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

Trail Camera Deals

Up to 40% off
For around half the price, you can get a trail camera with high megapixels, good battery life, and mobile provider support with these amazing deals.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

Outdoor Cooking Deals

Up to 25% off
Make cooking on camp a breeze with the right cooking equipment, including grills and cookware.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods Camping and Hiking Deals

Up to 50% off
Enjoy up to 50% off on these camping deals where you can find packing items, accessories, tents, cooking equipment, and a lot more.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

BioLite Deals

Up to 30% Off
BioLite is a trusted brand when it comes to making outdoor and camping life convenient - from energy sources and lighting to gear kits and cooking equipment, so take advantage of REI's 25% discount.
Buy at REI

