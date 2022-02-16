  1. Fitness
Garmin Instinct Smartwatch Gets a $121 Discount

By
The Garmin Instinct smartwatch in black, on a white background.

Outdoor enthusiasts who are thinking about purchasing a smartwatch should start their search with Garmin watch deals, as the brand is known for rugged wearable devices that offer a variety of helpful features. One of the deals that you might want to consider is Amazon’s $121 discount for the Garmin Instinct, which brings the outdoor smartwatch’s price down to a more affordable $179 from its original price of $300.

Garmin is a fixture in The Manual’s lists of the best fitness trackers and the best fitness gear for runners, but if you want a rugged smartwatch that’s designed to last through tough environments, the Garmin Instinct is the model for you. The device carries the U.S. military standard 810G rating, which means it guarantees thermal, shock, and water resistance of up to 100 meters. It also has a battery life of up to 16 hours in GPS mode, up to 40 hours in UltraTrac battery saver mode, and up to 14 days in smartwatch mode.

The Garmin Instinct comes with a built-in three-axis compass and barometric altimeter, plus support for various global navigation satellite systems, including GPS. There’s also a trackback feature that will let you navigate the same route that you took from your starting point, in addition to fitness tracker features that monitor your heart rate, activity, and stress.

For a wearable device that will be able to keep up with all of your outdoor adventures, no matter how extreme, you can’t go wrong with the Garmin Instinct. The smartwatch is an even more tempting option because Amazon is selling it at $121 off, lowering its price to just $179 from its original price of $300. It’s unclear how long the discount will last though, so you better hurry if you want to take advantage of it. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own Garmin Instinct smartwatch for this special price.

