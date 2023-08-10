 Skip to main content
Your complete guide to the Dukan diet: Everything you need to know

Learn everything you need to know about this weight loss diet

In the wide world of diets, the Dukan diet stands out for its structure and the clear path it provides for those striving to lose weight. Introduced by Dr. Pierre Dukan, a French doctor, the diet has gathered a substantial following globally, including many celebrities who swear by its effectiveness. The diet emphasizes the consumption of lean protein and promises not just a quick weight loss but the ability to maintain your weight long-term once the goal is achieved.

This comprehensive guide aims to give you an in-depth understanding of the Dukan diet as it stands in 2023, providing you with valuable insights into the mechanics of the diet, its advantages, foods you can enjoy, those you should avoid, and potential side effects. We will also provide a sample meal plan for you to start with. Let’s explore the Dukan diet and see if it could be the right fit for your weight loss journey.

What is the Dukan diet?

The Dukan diet is a high-protein, low-carb weight loss diet split into four phases. The diet promotes eating lean protein and oat bran, drinking plenty of water, and daily walks. Each phase of the Dukan diet plan – attack, cruise, consolidation, and stabilization – has its own rules and food lists, making it a structured diet plan designed for rapid weight loss and lifelong weight maintenance.

Here are those four phases:

1. Attack Phase:

  • Purpose: Quickstart weight loss by limiting carbs and calories.
  • Duration: 2-7 days.
  • Foods allowed: Unlimited lean protein (chicken, turkey, beef, fish, eggs, nonfat dairy), oat bran, water, and coffee/tea.
  • Foods to avoid: All other foods, including veggies, fruits, grains, and fats.
  • Goal: Lose 2-7 lbs.

2. Cruise Phase:

  • Purpose: Steady weight loss while adding select veggies.
  • Duration: However long it takes to reach goal weight.
  • Foods allowed: Unlimited lean protein, oat bran, specific non-starchy veggies (lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, etc.), water, and coffee/tea.
  • Foods to avoid: Starchy veggies, fruits, grains, fats, and sweets.
  • Goal: Lose 1-2 lbs per week.

3. Consolidation Phase:

  • Purpose: Transition to everyday healthy eating while avoiding weight regain.
  • Duration: 5 days for every pound lost.
  • Foods allowed: Everything but lean protein and veggies 1-2 times per week. Slowly add back fruit, bread, cheese, and starch.
  • Foods to avoid: None, but limit treat meals.
  • Goal: Maintain new weight.

4. Stabilization Phase:

  • Purpose: Maintain weight loss long-term.
  • Duration: Indefinitely.
  • Foods allowed: Wholesome meals with lean protein, veggies, smart carbs, and healthy fats. Two “celebration” meals per week.
  • Foods to avoid: Processed foods, sodium, sugary drinks, and large portions.
  • Goal: Lifelong weight maintenance.
What are the benefits of the Dukan diet?

Promotes rapid weight loss

One of the primary appeals of the Dukan diet is its promise of swift weight loss, especially during the initial “Attack” phase. The low-carb, high-protein formula of the diet facilitates rapid weight loss, which can motivate dieters to stick with the plan and strive toward their weight loss goals.

Provides clear guidelines

If you’re someone who appreciates structure and clear-cut rules, the Dukan diet could be a good fit. The diet provides explicit guidelines about what you can and can’t eat in each of its four phases, reducing guesswork and making it easier to plan meals.

Emphasizes lean protein

A cornerstone of the Dukan diet is its emphasis on lean proteins. Consuming lean proteins can help you build muscle mass, boost your metabolism, and sustain a feeling of fullness, which aids in curbing unnecessary snacking or overeating.

Encourages long-term weight maintenance

Unlike many diets that focus on quick weight loss and leave you to figure out weight maintenance on your own, the Dukan diet includes a “Consolidation” and “Stabilization” phase designed to help you maintain your new weight.

What can you eat on this diet?

On the Dukan diet food list, the foods you can eat depend on the phase you’re in. Here are some key foods allowed:

  • Lean meats like beef, pork, and venison
  • Poultry without skin, such as chicken and turkey
  • Fish and shellfish of all types
  • Non-fat dairy products like milk, yogurt, and cottage cheese
  • Tofu and other plant-based proteins
  • At least 1.5 tablespoons of oat bran per day (the amount increases with each phase)
What foods are restricted on this diet?

Some foods are off-limits or restricted during certain phases of the Dukan diet. These include the following:

  • Fatty meats such as lamb or rib roast
  • Oils, butter, and other fats
  • Starchy foods like potatoes, rice, and bread (until later phases)
  • Foods high in sugar, including most fruits (until later phases)
  • Alcoholic drinks (until later phases)
Are there any possible adverse effects?

It’s essential to be aware of potential downsides that could affect your health.

Risk of nutrient deficiencies

In its early stages, the Dukan diet can be quite restrictive, limiting the consumption of certain food groups. This could potentially lead to deficiencies in important nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and fiber. This is especially true if your goal weight is significantly different from your current weight. Someone looking to lose 100 pounds risks going without essential nutrients for a lot longer than someone looking to lose 10 pounds.

Potential strain on kidneys

Diets high in protein can sometimes put additional stress on the kidneys, which have to work harder to remove the waste products of protein metabolism. If you have any pre-existing kidney conditions, it’s important to consult your healthcare provider before starting the Dukan diet.

Possible initial side effects

Some people starting the Dukan diet may experience a few unpleasant side effects, such as bad breath, dry mouth, tiredness, and constipation. These are typically a result of the body adjusting to a low-carb diet and tend to resolve over time. If these symptoms persist, you should seek medical advice.

Example meal plan

A typical day on the Dukan diet might look like this:

Breakfast: Two scrambled eggs with skimmed milk, a slice of lean ham, and 1.5 tablespoons of oat bran

Lunch: Grilled chicken breast with a side of nonfat cottage cheese

Snack: A handful of shrimp or a non-fat yogurt

Dinner: Steamed white fish with a side of tofu and a Dukan-friendly dessert made with oat bran

Embarking on a weight loss journey can feel daunting, but with a structured and systematic approach like the Dukan diet, the task might just become a little less overwhelming. It’s also important to remember that, as with most diet plans, it’s easy to gain back weight you lost over the long term, unless there are sustained, meaningful changes to your fitness habits overall.

Remember, the Dukan diet is high in protein and restricts certain food groups, so it’s crucial to consider if this suits your dietary preferences and health status. Always consult with a healthcare provider before starting any new diet plan to ensure it aligns with your nutritional needs and health goals. 

With careful planning, the Dukan diet could potentially be a stepping stone toward achieving your weight loss goals in 2023. As with any health journey, remember that it’s not just about the number on the scale but about adopting habits that support your overall well-being.

Everything you need to know about the Atkins diet
Your complete guide to the weight loss diet
Many of us set great fitness goals but face the common hurdle of selecting the best diet plan to support these aspirations. You know the health outcomes that you’re aiming for, but there are so many popular diet plans to choose from that you’re unsure of where to start. Think of the foods you like to eat, but also the foods that would be most healthful to eat on this journey.

Another factor is the ever-changing perception of what is healthy and what is not. Fad diets have come and gone, but some have stuck because of the results generated, like the Atkins diet. 

Read more
Your ultimate guide to summer produce — the delicious fruits and veggies that are in season
Seasonal produce: Get to know what you should be eating this summer
Summer cuisine is known for an abundance of seasonal produce, weekend farmers' markets, and setting the rich, hearty, stick-to-your-ribs meals aside for a few months. It's a time for pitchers of sweet fruity cocktails and dinners that focus on tasty ingredients fresh from the garden. And while we understand that the comprehensive lists of fruits in season or vegetables in season are too immense to name them all, these are a few of the stars, the widespread highlights, the ones you're most likely to find at your local outdoor market, no matter where you are in the country. These are the stars of the summer produce section, when you should look for them, and why you should be eating them more often.

Apricots
Peak months: May, June, July

Read more
Treat your body: These are the best foods high in collagen
These are the tastiest foods for a boost of collagen, an important protein
Collagen has recently seemed to crop up in various supplements, whether they support athletic performance, help you get in some extra protein, or are essential for the beauty of your skin and hair. Foods with collagen help contribute to the structural components of bones, teeth, skin, ligaments, muscles, blood vessels, corneas, and connective tissue.
While you can take collagen supplements, collagen is also naturally present in certain foods, mainly of animal origin. The body can also synthesize collagen by combining the amino acids proline and glycine. This process requires vitamin C, zinc, and copper, so in addition to eating protein-rich foods, an adequate intake of these micronutrients will support your body’s endogenous production of collagen. Below, we share the foods highest in collagen to help you have healthy tissues, vibrant skin, mobile joints, and strong muscles.

Bone broth
Bone broth has become increasingly popular over the past decade. This nutritious stock is made by simmering the bones of animals, such as cows, chickens, fish, pigs, bison, and turkeys. Most of the time, connective tissues, such as hooves, beaks, and tendons, may also be used, which is what imparts this hearty stock with so much collagen. Bone broth may be used as a stock for other soups, consumed as a liquid broth as is, or turned into a health drink.
Though it may seem like simmered animal bones would not be all that nutritious, the extended boiling softens bones and cartilage and releases the vitamins and minerals within. The bones and connective tissue are rich in collagen, along with other minerals, including calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, potassium, and sulfur.

Read more