 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Should you take creatine before or after workout sessions?

Discover the ideal timing for supplementation

By
Man drinking pre workout.
Mdv Edwards / Adobe Stock

Creatine is one of the most researched and effective supplements for improving strength, muscle growth, and exercise performance. However, there’s ongoing debate about whether it’s best to take creatine before or after a workout.

Some believe pre-workout creatine boosts energy and performance, while others argue that post-workout supplementation enhances recovery and muscle growth, but what does the science say? Continue reading to find out.

Recommended Videos

What is creatine?

Creatine powder with some on table with a spoon
Aleksander Saks / Unsplash

Creatine is a naturally occurring compound found in muscles and the brain. It helps produce ATP (adenosine triphosphate), which is the primary energy source for quick, high-intensity activities like lifting weights and sprinting.

Related

It’s commonly taken as a supplement (usually in the form of creatine monohydrate) to improve strength, power, and muscle growth. Creatine also supports muscle recovery and may have cognitive benefits. It is safe for most people when used correctly and is one of the most well-researched supplements in sports science and nutrition.

What are the benefits of taking creatine?

Man doing sprints and jumps
Karsten Winegeart / Unsplash

Increased strength and power

Creatine helps your muscles produce more ATP (adenosine triphosphate), the body’s main energy source for short, high-intensity activities. Normally, ATP depletes within seconds and this limits performance. Supplementing with creatine forestalls this by increasing phosphocreatine stores in muscles, allowing faster ATP regeneration.

In turn, faster ATP regeneration leads to greater strength and power output in exercise methods like resistance training, sprinting, explosive movements, and high-intensity interval training.

Research consistently shows that creatine supplementation enhances performance in strength and power-based sports. This improved performance helps athletes lift heavier, sprint faster, and perform better overall.

Enhanced muscle growth

Creatine supports muscle growth in several ways. It pulls water into muscle cells, increasing their size and promoting muscle fullness. Because creatine also improves strength and endurance, you can push harder in the gym, leading to greater muscle gains over time.

Improved recovery and brain function

Creatine not only enhances performance but also aids in recovery and cognitive function. A 2021 study suggests that “creatine supplementation may speed up recovery time between bouts of intense exercise by mitigating muscle damage and promoting the faster recovery of force-production potential.” This allows for more frequent and effective training sessions, leading to more gains.

Since the brain also relies on ATP, creatine supplementation may enhance cognitive function, improve memory, and reduce mental fatigue, especially in people with low creatine levels, such as vegetarians or older adults.

Does timing matter with creatine supplementation?

Man drinking a protein shake
Jimmy Elizarraras / Pexels

The timing of creatine supplementation isn’t as important as taking it consistently. Your muscles gradually saturate with creatine over time, so as long as you take three to five grams daily, you’ll experience its benefits.

Additionally, consuming creatine with a meal, especially one containing carbohydrates and protein, can help improve uptake by increasing insulin levels. This is because insulin may help transport creatine into muscle cells more efficiently.

If you prefer pre-workout creatine, it may provide a small energy boost, but its immediate effects aren’t as pronounced as caffeine and other pre-workout stimulants.

Ultimately, the best approach is to take creatine at a time that fits your routine. This ensures daily adherence and keeps you consistent – that’s more important than exact timing.

Should you take creatine before or after a workout?

Creatine supplement.
SWOLY Supplements / Unsplash

The current research on creatine timing is not conclusive. However, according to a 2021 PubMed study, most research on the subject points towards post-workout creatine supplementation as a better alternative to pre-workout or intra-workout.

Seeing as research is not conclusive, however, it’s best to take creatine whenever is most convenient for you. As already stressed above, taking creatine consistently has proven to be more important than finding the right time of the day to use the supplement.

What is the most effective form of creatine?

Creatine in a spoon on top of spilled creatine
HowToGym / Unsplash

Creatine monohydrate is the most effective and well-researched form of creatine. It has been proven to increase muscle strength, power, and endurance while also supporting muscle growth and recovery. Creatine monohydrate is also highly bioavailable, meaning your body absorbs and utilizes it efficiently.

Other forms of creatine, such as creatine hydrochloride (HCL), buffered creatine, or creatine ethyl ester, are often marketed as superior due to better solubility or absorption. However, research shows that they do not provide significant advantages over monohydrate. Additionally, creatine monohydrate is the most affordable and widely available option.

For best results, take three to five grams daily. If you want quicker muscle saturation, you can do a loading phase of 20 grams per day (split into four doses) for five to seven days, followed by a maintenance dose of three to five grams per day.

Frequently asked questions

Scoop of Creatine Monohydrate Supplement and Chemical Formula
A's Images / Canva Pro /

Is creatine okay on an empty stomach?

It’s okay to take creatine on an empty stomach, but some people may experience mild stomach discomfort, bloating, or nausea when doing so. This is because creatine pulls water into muscle cells, and without food, it might cause slight digestive upset in some individuals.

If you experience discomfort, try taking it with a meal or mixing it with a carbohydrate-containing drink like juice to improve absorption. However, as long as you take three to five grams daily, the timing and whether or not you take it with food won’t significantly impact creatine’s effectiveness.

Is creatine pre-workout?

Creatine is not a stimulant like caffeine. However, taking it before a workout can still support energy production and performance by increasing muscle creatine stores.

Should I take creatine every day?

Daily creatine supplementation is recommended to maintain elevated creatine levels in the muscles. A dose of three to five grams per day is ideal for most individuals, regardless of workout timing.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
What is the popular 50/50 Workout Method for weight loss and does it work?
The popular 50/50 workout method blends cardio with strength training. Let’s explore how it works.
man cycling outside on the grass

We all know there’s no magic silver bullet for weight loss. Over the years, we have seen countless weight loss supplements, products, and diet and fitness fads come and go along with their bold, false promises and exaggerated claims. Even so, there are nutritional plans and fitness methods that do have some merit and might be worth trying to help shed pounds and trim the waistline. These tend to stick around longer. The 50/50 workout is increasingly popular in the fitness world and on social media. Fitness buffs and newcomers alike are touting the benefits of this workout method. Let’s explore the benefits and how it works.
What is the 50/50 workout?

The 50/50 workout blends cardio and strength training, which provides the benefits of both. You alternate between equal periods of strength training and cardiovascular exercise in one single training session. Lately, this method has been causing a stir, but fitness influencers and professionals like Dr. Jim Stoppani have been sharing the muscle-building benefits for years.
How to incorporate the 50/50 workout method

Read more
How to do skull crushers the right way: The dos and don’ts you need to know
Swell your triceps with this killer move
Man doing skull crushers with an EZ curl barbell on bench gym

Skull crushers is an intriguing name for an exercise, but don’t let that put you off. This is a killer move for swelling your triceps, which are the muscles on the back of your arms with three attachment points at one end. I’ll admit I was conflicted when I first heard about this exercise because I was both a little intimidated and pumped at the same time. This move can generate serious results, but I've learned the key is to master your form so you can perform this move as safely and effectively as possible.

Read on to learn how to do skull crushers and the benefits, FAQs, variations, and more.
What are skull crushers?

Read more
Research shows why you should try military fitness workouts — even as a beginner
Military workouts usually involve a combination of strength training, bodyweight exercises, cardio, and flexibility stretches.
A man doing a box jump in a gym.

When you hear military fitness workouts, you might envision an intense exercise session with agility drills, buckets of sweat, and officers barking orders. The military resembles strength and endurance. Military fitness workouts are all the rage on social media; even British Prince William has been touting the benefits for years. Many people are drawn to the rigidity, discipline, and structure of this type of workout that provides the benefits of cardio along with strength training. Let’s look at what military workouts involve, the possible benefits, and the research.
What are military fitness workouts?

Military workouts usually involve a combination of strength training, bodyweight exercises, cardio, and flexibility stretches. These workouts might also be called high-intensity functional training, and they’re designed to prepare military personnel for the real-world challenges and physical demands they might be up against during military training and operations. These types of group exercises have been used for hundreds of years. Military workouts aren’t just for the military; gyms and coaches worldwide have adapted similar routines.
What exercises are involved in military fitness workouts?

Read more