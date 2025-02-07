Should you take creatine before or after workout sessions?

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is creatine? What are the benefits of taking creatine? Does timing matter with creatine supplementation? Should you take creatine before or after a workout? What is the most effective form of creatine? Frequently asked questions

Creatine is one of the most researched and effective supplements for improving strength, muscle growth, and exercise performance. However, there’s ongoing debate about whether it’s best to take creatine before or after a workout.

Some believe pre-workout creatine boosts energy and performance, while others argue that post-workout supplementation enhances recovery and muscle growth, but what does the science say? Continue reading to find out.

What is creatine?

Creatine is a naturally occurring compound found in muscles and the brain. It helps produce ATP (adenosine triphosphate), which is the primary energy source for quick, high-intensity activities like lifting weights and sprinting.

It’s commonly taken as a supplement (usually in the form of creatine monohydrate) to improve strength, power, and muscle growth. Creatine also supports muscle recovery and may have cognitive benefits. It is safe for most people when used correctly and is one of the most well-researched supplements in sports science and nutrition.

What are the benefits of taking creatine?

Increased strength and power

Creatine helps your muscles produce more ATP (adenosine triphosphate), the body’s main energy source for short, high-intensity activities. Normally, ATP depletes within seconds and this limits performance. Supplementing with creatine forestalls this by increasing phosphocreatine stores in muscles, allowing faster ATP regeneration.

In turn, faster ATP regeneration leads to greater strength and power output in exercise methods like resistance training, sprinting, explosive movements, and high-intensity interval training.

Research consistently shows that creatine supplementation enhances performance in strength and power-based sports. This improved performance helps athletes lift heavier, sprint faster, and perform better overall.

Enhanced muscle growth

Creatine supports muscle growth in several ways. It pulls water into muscle cells, increasing their size and promoting muscle fullness. Because creatine also improves strength and endurance, you can push harder in the gym, leading to greater muscle gains over time.

Improved recovery and brain function

Creatine not only enhances performance but also aids in recovery and cognitive function. A 2021 study suggests that “creatine supplementation may speed up recovery time between bouts of intense exercise by mitigating muscle damage and promoting the faster recovery of force-production potential.” This allows for more frequent and effective training sessions, leading to more gains.

Since the brain also relies on ATP, creatine supplementation may enhance cognitive function, improve memory, and reduce mental fatigue, especially in people with low creatine levels, such as vegetarians or older adults.

Does timing matter with creatine supplementation?

The timing of creatine supplementation isn’t as important as taking it consistently. Your muscles gradually saturate with creatine over time, so as long as you take three to five grams daily, you’ll experience its benefits.

Additionally, consuming creatine with a meal, especially one containing carbohydrates and protein, can help improve uptake by increasing insulin levels. This is because insulin may help transport creatine into muscle cells more efficiently.

If you prefer pre-workout creatine, it may provide a small energy boost, but its immediate effects aren’t as pronounced as caffeine and other pre-workout stimulants.

Ultimately, the best approach is to take creatine at a time that fits your routine. This ensures daily adherence and keeps you consistent – that’s more important than exact timing.

Should you take creatine before or after a workout?

The current research on creatine timing is not conclusive. However, according to a 2021 PubMed study, most research on the subject points towards post-workout creatine supplementation as a better alternative to pre-workout or intra-workout.

Seeing as research is not conclusive, however, it’s best to take creatine whenever is most convenient for you. As already stressed above, taking creatine consistently has proven to be more important than finding the right time of the day to use the supplement.

What is the most effective form of creatine?

Creatine monohydrate is the most effective and well-researched form of creatine. It has been proven to increase muscle strength, power, and endurance while also supporting muscle growth and recovery. Creatine monohydrate is also highly bioavailable, meaning your body absorbs and utilizes it efficiently.

Other forms of creatine, such as creatine hydrochloride (HCL), buffered creatine, or creatine ethyl ester, are often marketed as superior due to better solubility or absorption. However, research shows that they do not provide significant advantages over monohydrate. Additionally, creatine monohydrate is the most affordable and widely available option.

For best results, take three to five grams daily. If you want quicker muscle saturation, you can do a loading phase of 20 grams per day (split into four doses) for five to seven days, followed by a maintenance dose of three to five grams per day.

Frequently asked questions

Is creatine okay on an empty stomach?

It’s okay to take creatine on an empty stomach, but some people may experience mild stomach discomfort, bloating, or nausea when doing so. This is because creatine pulls water into muscle cells, and without food, it might cause slight digestive upset in some individuals.

If you experience discomfort, try taking it with a meal or mixing it with a carbohydrate-containing drink like juice to improve absorption. However, as long as you take three to five grams daily, the timing and whether or not you take it with food won’t significantly impact creatine’s effectiveness.

Is creatine pre-workout?

Creatine is not a stimulant like caffeine. However, taking it before a workout can still support energy production and performance by increasing muscle creatine stores.

Should I take creatine every day?

Daily creatine supplementation is recommended to maintain elevated creatine levels in the muscles. A dose of three to five grams per day is ideal for most individuals, regardless of workout timing.