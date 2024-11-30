Can soaking in a hot tub and running yield similar benefits? Surprising UK study

Table of Contents Table of Contents The study The study results The takeaway

If you enjoy sinking into a hot tub, you know that familiar feeling when the jets massage your back, and the hot water soothes your muscles and mind. Whether you use the Jacuzzi at your local gym or on vacation or you’re a hot tub owner, mounting research highlights the benefits of hot water immersion and using hot tubs. For example, a study showed that the massaging hot tub jets along with the hot water soothes tense muscles and promotes relaxation. Another study showed that soaking in a hot tub promotes more peaceful sleep and increases levels of hormones like serotonin that help you drift off to sleep.

It’s widely known that exercise and running also provide a range of health benefits, but it requires more effort and energy than simply sitting in a tub. Recently, researchers wanted to understand if sitting in a hot tub and going for a run have similar benefits, and you might be surprised by the results. Let’s look at the study.

The study

In a study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology, researchers from Coventry University in the UK assessed the following factors in healthy adult participants:

Blood pressure

Blood flow

Heart rate

Mood

Cortisol

Anxiety

Thermal perception (the sensation and perception of temperature)

Over three days, study participants sat in a square hot tub for three half-hour sessions. The tub was a Lay-Z-Spa that fit up to six people.

The study results

After their soak, individuals experienced the following:

Blood flow

A 345% average increase in blood flow to the legs. The researchers stated that this had about the same impact as going jogging for half an hour.

Heart rate and blood pressure

Hot water helps dilate blood vessels and improve circulation. After being in the hot tub, participants’ heart rates matched individuals who had gone for a fast-paced walk with an average of 31 beats a minute. Blood pressure also dropped.

Cortisol

Cortisol is called your ‘stress hormone’ because your body increases cortisol levels in response to stress and certain challenges. Cortisol is produced by your adrenal glands located on top of your kidneys. Time in the hot tub lowered cortisol levels by 22%.

Anxiety

The relaxing effect and drop in cortisol could have had something to do with 10% of participants reporting less anxiety overall.

The takeaway

Some lifestyle changes and healthier practices are more challenging to stay committed to, but relaxing in a hot bath or Jacuzzi is a little easier. While the runners out there won’t want to swap their running shoes for a dip in the tub, if you have access to a bathtub or hot tub, it’s worth immersing yourself in the hot water and getting those benefits as well.

You could lower your stress and get your body ready to sleep after a long day. If you have sore muscles after an intense workout, it’s probably a good time to dip into your gym Jacuzzi. Just like going for a brisk walk or a 30-minute jog, that tranquil soak will increase your heart rate, improve blood flow to your legs, lower your blood pressure, and boost your cardiovascular and mental health.