 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Can doing bicep curls on one arm boost strength in the other? Study finds out

Is it possible that doing bicep curls with your left arm somehow impacts the muscles in your right arm?

By
Muscular man bicep curling weight in one hand
Anush Gorak / Pexels

When you’re only curling a dumbbell with one arm, you might think the other arm just hangs out, unaffected. In a fascinating new study, researchers set out to explore whether only training one arm would affect muscle strength and size in the other when we don’t train that side. Is it possible that doing bicep curls with your left arm somehow impacts the muscles in your right arm? Let’s take a look at the research. 

The study

workout recovery, man doing bicep curls
Pressmaster / Adobe Stock

In a study published in The Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science in Sports, researchers wanted to understand whether unilateral or single-limb training with heavy weights impacted the strength in the non-working arm. The focus was on neural adaptations and muscle strength and size. 

Recommended Videos

The study methods

man doing bicep curl in gym one arm unilateral dumbbell.
Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

The study involved 160 healthy younger adults who hadn’t done any resistance training in the last six months. Researchers measured muscle thickness and strength at the start and end of the study. They assigned the participants into one of four different groups:

  • Control group — No training.
  • D + ND — Training both arms.
  • D only — Training only the dominant arm.
  • ND only — Training only the non-dominant arm.

Over six weeks, study participants finished three training sessions every week for a total of 18 bicep curl sessions. Participants were allowed a maximum of five attempts to figure out their 1 rep max. During each heavy resistance training session, they completed four sets at around 70-80% of their 1 rep max. The sets had an 8-12 rep max range.

Related

The effect of cross-education

a man in a wheelchair performing a biceps curl
Alesia Kozik / Pexels

Cross-education is a neurophysiological occurrence where researchers witness an increase in strength in an untrained limb after unilateral strength training on the opposite side. Changes at the muscular, spinal, and neural levels result in this cross-transfer. In another example, a basketball player might learn to dribble with his right hand, and then he’s able to successfully dribble with his left hand despite having no previous training on his left side. 

Cross-education or cross-transfer occurs due to changes in the nervous system, not the muscles. The researchers were keen to see the extent of this cross-education effect involving the nervous system. 

The results

close up biceps bicep curl one arm muscles muscular
Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

Here are the conclusions:

Strength

  • Non-dominant arm — The D + ND group gained 2.7 kg in strength in the non-dominant arm, and the ND-only group gained similar strength at 2.6 kg. The D-only group gained 1.5 kg in strength, whereas the control group that didn’t do any strength training lost strength in the non-dominant arm.
  • Dominant arm — The D + ND group gained 2.5 kg of strength in the dominant arm, and the D-only group gained 2.3 kg. The ND-only group gained 1.3 kg; once again, the control group lost -0.1 kg of strength.

Hypertrophy

Muscle growth was only seen in the trained arm. The untrained arm didn’t show an increase in muscle size as a result of cross-transfer.

-man doing one arm unilateral bicep curl dumbbel
RDNE / Pexels

Neural Adaptations

While there wasn’t an increase in muscle growth, the researchers did see an increase in muscle strength driven by neural changes and cross-education. They concluded that unilateral or single-arm resistance training boosted strength in the other untrained arm without changing the muscle thickness. This is called the cross-education of strength.

The takeaway

dumbbell outside on floor weights stack rack
Anete Lusina / Pexels

It turns out that doing bicep curls and resistance training on one arm can increase strength in your other arm due to neural changes, but it likely won’t increase the muscular size of the untrained arm. Not doing any resistance training at all could cause a loss in muscle strength. Researchers continue to explore the fascinating concept of cross-education. For now, it’s just another reason to continue putting in the effort and curling those weights.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Setting the pace: Find out how long it really takes to walk a mile
Your guide to increasing your walking pace, setting your walking goals, and more
Man walking in nature with backpack

Walking is a natural and beneficial way to move around from place to place. You can go for a stroll in some of the most enchanting places in the great outdoors. You can chuck on a backpack and go rucking. Even a brisk 20-minute stroll on your lunch break provides plenty of health benefits, so it's worth putting one foot in front of the other. Maybe you only have time to walk a mile.

You might be wondering how long does it take to walk a mile. Of course, the duration of your mile-long walk depends on your pace and other factors. You might casually wander through the city streets, or power walk on a jogging trail. Let's look at the benefits of walking, the time it takes for the average person to walk a mile, how to increase your walking pace, and more.
The benefits of walking

Read more
Studies reveal how long and which type of exercise boosts brain power
Sharpen your cognition by performing this type of exercise
Man doing HIIT workout.

Exercise improves your mood by prompting the release of feel-good endorphins. Moving your body also strengthens your muscles and enhances your ability to perform your everyday functional tasks. Exercising provides an abundance of benefits for your mind and body, including improving cognition. For example, a large study of Swedish military recruits revealed that as people grow physically stronger, they also become a little smarter. If you’re wondering which type of exercise boosts brain power and how long to do it, a recent review of over 100 studies yielded an interesting conclusion.
The review

Researchers at the University of California, Santa Barbara, assessed over 100 studies to determine whether individual exercise sessions affect the brain, and which type of exercise had the biggest impact. The studies examined more than 4,000 healthy adult participants, and the review was published in Communications Psychology.
The results

Read more
Why are powerlifters using lifting straps and do they help build grip strength?
Don't let grip fatigue hold you back when you can use lifting straps
man deadlift barbell outside using lifting straps wrist strap

Lifting straps are a powerlifter’s preferred accessory, especially these days. You’ll often see muscular fitness buffs in the gym using these straps while heavy lifting. You might be wondering about the benefits of these lifting straps and if they’re worth using to amplify grip strength. Let’s look at lifting straps, what they are, and the benefits of using them.
What are lifting straps?

You wrap lifting straps around your wrist and then around the barbell to help you with lifting. They’re typically made of strong, durable materials like nylon and leather. Lifting straps are an increasingly popular weightlifting accessory designed to help you lift heavier weights for a longer duration while protecting your wrists. They’re handy for heavy powerlifting in moves like the deadlift, bench press, and weighted squat.
How do you use lifting straps?

Read more