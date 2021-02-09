  1. Fitness

Best Presidents Day Treadmill Sales and Deals for 2021

Right now, there are plenty of great Presidents Day treadmill sales out there courtesy of the even bigger range of Presidents Day sales going on right now. If you’re looking for the best way to get your cardio workout in while at home, we have all the best Presidents Day treadmill deals for you right here. Alongside that, we also have advice on what to look for when buying a treadmill.

Best Presidents Day Treadmill Sales 2021
Fitnation Slim Line Treadmill

$700 $899
To be slim, you need to work slim, and the Fitnation Slim Line treadmill is an excellent life (and space-)saver. Featuring a lightweight and foldable build, this bad boy can go just about anywhere.
7.8 AT TREADMILL

$1,999 $2,699
Declared one of the best treadmills of 2019, the Horizon Fitness 7.8 treadmill is a state-of-the-art option with enough features to make even the most hardcore of fitness buffs break a sweat.
Famistar 3.25HP Portable Folding Electric Treadmill

$800 $2,400
High-powered folding treadmill with auto-levelling incline, built-in workout programs, and audio.
Famistar W500C Portable Folding Electric Treadmill

$400 $1,000
Easy-to-set-up treadmill has a 1.5 HP motor and can be set to run from 0 to 6.2 miles per hour. Heart rate pulse grips. Best for beginners or intermediate runners.
TR6.6 Treadmill

$1,200 $2,000
For a well-rounded cardio workout that leaves out none of the essentials, the Xterra TR6.6 treadmill is a powerful treadmill with an intuitive display to make exercising a walk in the park.
Famistar M7 Plus Electric Folding Treadmill w/ Heart Pulse System

$550 $2,000
Famistar's mid-range M7 Plus model has a wider than normal running belt and can hold up to 300 pounds. Track time, speed, distance, and heart rate.
Should You Buy a Treadmill on Presidents Day?

Home workouts have been more necessary than ever in the past year and that looks to remain the case for a little while longer. That means that retailers know what trends to buy in so it’s likely that there will be some good discounts on treadmills and other home workout equipment this Presidents Day.

It’s always worth checking that the discount you see is a genuinely good discount but this is a good time of year to buy. That’s because Presidents Day is the first big sales season of the year with the next big sale not likely until Easter. If you want to start running at home now, you’ll need to snap a treadmill up now in the Presidents Day treadmill sales.

How to Choose a Treadmill on Presidents Day

We’ve done some of the hard work for you by checking out the best treadmills for a home gym. Any of the treadmills on this list is sure to be great for your home. If you’re a little unsure about treadmills, we’ve also looked at tips for making it through a treadmill workout.

The key thing to look out for after considering your budget is features. You want a treadmill that keeps running at home interesting. A treadmill with plenty of customized workout options is sure to help here as well as the ability to adjust inclines and declines appropriately to give your body a more realistic experience.

Space may be an issue so make sure that the treadmill you buy can fit into your living space or that it has a convenient folding capability.

Finally, some treadmills have a huge wealth of features that may look very tempting. While we’re all for you buying one with great workout options, some of this can be overkill. Don’t buy more than you need simply because it’s on sale.

