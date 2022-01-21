8 of the Best Stationary Bikes for Seniors

Stationary bikes are one of the best pieces of exercise equipment for seniors because they provide an effective form of low-impact cardio exercise. Unlike running or walking, which can be hard on painful or arthritic joints, riding an exercise bike is non-impact and often more comfortable.

Keeping in mind the broad range of needs and goals, we share our picks for the best exercise bikes for seniors below.

Most Comfortable Exercise Bike for Seniors

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RB4616 Magnetic Recumbent Exercise Bike

Many seniors prefer recumbent bikes to upright stationary bikes because the chair seat is more supportive, the need to balance is reduced, and the step-through design makes it easier to get on and off the bike. The pedal stroke on a recumbent bike can also feel gentler on the hips, knees, and ankles. One of the best recumbent bikes for seniors is the Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RB4616 Magnetic Recumbent Exercise Bike. It’s easy to use, durable, stable, and very smooth. The bike features eight levels of quiet magnetic resistance, the easiest of which are perfect for deconditioned and weaker riders. There’s also pulse monitoring, a handy LCD display with all your workout metrics, and self-leveling pedals, which make it easy to keep your feet in place.

Best Recumbent Bike for Seniors

Schwinn 230 (MY20) Recumbent Bike

If you’re looking for a well-connected, technologically advanced exercise bike for seniors, consider the Schwinn 230 (MY20) Recumbent Bike. It has Bluetooth connectivity and app integration with all sorts of fitness apps including Explore the World and Zwift, and also comes loaded with 13 workout programs. There are 16 levels of quiet, smooth magnetic resistance, and is easy to adjust. The thick padded seat is comfortable and the ergonomic handrails have pulse monitoring.

Best Inexpensive Exercise Bike for Seniors

Marcy NS-40502R Magnetic Recumbent Exercise Bike with 8 Resistance Levels

Another simple, reliable recumbent stationary bike for seniors is the Marcy NS-40502R Magnetic Recumbent Exercise Bike. It has eight levels of magnetic resistance, a super-smooth belt drive, a comfortable step-through frame design, and an easy-to-read LCD display. While there aren’t many bells or whistles, it’s ideal for seniors looking for a basic, user-friendly exercise bike.

Best Exercise Bike for Seniors Looking for a Total-Body Workout

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RB4708 Magnetic Recumbent Exercise Bike

The Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RB4708 Magnetic Recumbent Exercise Bike takes your cycling workout up a notch with the option to pedal with your arms as well. It’s a great exercise bike for seniors looking for more of a total-body workout while still minimizing joint impact and requiring minimal balance. It’s built from durable alloy steel, and can support up to 350 pounds. There are eight levels of magnetic resistance, the hardest of which are quite difficult.

Seniors who struggle with balance or need a little extra support and comfort will appreciate the oversized seat and back support on this bike. It makes for a very stable, secure, comfortable ride. There’s also a pulse monitor and an LCD display with all the key workout stats.

Best Upright Stationary Bike for Seniors

Schwinn 170 Upright Bike

One of the best upright stationary bikes for seniors is the Schwinn 170 Upright Magnetic Exercise Bike. It has great adjustability in terms of height, accommodating riders from 4.5 feet to 6.5 feet tall. For shorter seniors losing height, this is a major perk because most upright stationary bikes are intended for riders at least five feet tall.

Another benefit of the Schwinn 170 Upright Magnetic Exercise Bike is that it weighs only 58 pounds, and has transport wheels for easy maneuverability. That said, it’s well made and can support up to 300 pounds. The pedals are oversized for large or wide shoes and the seat is surprisingly comfortable.

The Schwinn 170 Upright Magnetic Exercise Bike has 25 levels of magnetic resistance. It also features Bluetooth connectivity and compatibility with fitness and training apps like Explore the World. There’s also a fully loaded console with 29 workout programs, metrics, and heart rate monitoring. It’s a great exercise bike for seniors looking for engaging, challenging, varied, and high-quality cycling workouts.

Best Foldable Exercise Bike for Seniors

LANOS 2-In-1 Recumbent Exercise Bike and Upright Indoor Cycling Bike

The LANOS 2-In-1 Recumbent Exercise Bike and Upright Indoor Cycling Bike is a convenient, well-designed folding exercise bike for seniors. It can be set up in an upright or a recumbent stationary bike position, giving riders options. Alternating between the two positions in subsequent workouts can minimize joint stress and target slightly different muscles, which is excellent for seniors battling aches and pains.

The LANOS foldable bike has 10 levels of quiet magnetic resistance, is portable and lightweight, and supports 300 pounds. It fits riders as short as 4.5 feet tall, and up to 6 feet tall. There is an LCD screen that displays basic workout metrics like distance, time, speed, and calories.

Best Spin Bike for Seniors

YESOUL S3 Indoor Exercise Bike

Not every senior necessarily wants an exercise bike for gentler workouts. For those looking to level up with athletes decades their junior, an indoor cycle or spin bike is a great option. Our pick for the best indoor cycle for seniors is the Yesoul S3 Indoor Exercise Bike. Made from durable carbon steel, this smart indoor cycle is as stable and sturdy as it is connected and technologically advanced. It features Bluetooth connectivity and is designed to work with the intuitive Yesoul Sports app. The Yesoul Sports app has on-demand training and cycling classes and tracks cycling performance metrics, including distance, time, calories burned, speed, heart rate, odometer, and cadence. Though you don’t have to use these features to enjoy the bike, it’s certainly a perk for seniors looking for direction and motivation with their indoor cycling workouts. Moreover, the bike integrates with other fitness apps.

The Yesoul S3 Indoor Exercise Bike has a phone and tablet holder, a silent belt drive mechanism, and 100 levels of precision magnetic resistance, which is perfect for seniors looking for maximum adjustability.

Easiest Exercise Bike for Seniors With Mobility Impairments

DeskCycle 2 Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser

Exercise doesn’t have to be vigorous to improve your health. Seniors with mobility issues or who are looking for an exercise bike option that’s easy to pedal and can be seamlessly incorporated into everyday life from the comfort of their favorite chair will be well served with the DeskCycle 2 Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser. It is small, portable, incredibly simple, yet functional. The pedal exerciser features eight levels of magnetic resistance and is super quiet and smooth. We love how user-friendly it is, and the LCD screen displays speed, distance, time, and calories to help you stay on track with your fitness goals.

The best exercise bikes for seniors provide the adequate level of resistance without being too challenging. Depending on mobility challenges and fitness ability, recumbent bikes are often preferable for seniors, particularly if balancing is difficult. A recumbent bike has a more supportive seat with a backrest and is easier to get on. That said, some seniors are still looking to grit it out and really crank through their workouts.

