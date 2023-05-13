 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

The TikTok trend of eating oranges in the shower sounds dumb, but you should do it anyway

Eating citrus and not worrying about the mess? Sign us up!

Julie Scagell
By
Orange sliced in half by knife on cutting board.
Jonathan Pielmayer/Unsplash

TikTokers have a way of making certain trends go viral — whether they are life hacks we never knew we needed, tips on the most popular dances, or fun food trends — there is never a shortage of options to view. Recently, a trend of eating oranges (yum) whilst in the shower (um…ok?) has been showing up in everyone’s news feed, and for good reason. Some say it’s the aromatics, others say it just makes you feel better, and still others say it’s just the motivation they need in the morning. Bottom line: you can’t go wrong adding oranges and showers to your daily routine, so why not combine them?

@makenzyksmith

the orange in the shower phenomenon is actually so legit. 🍊🚿 #showerorange

♬ original sound – Makenzy Smith

The benefits of eating oranges

Before we get to the shower bit, oranges are considered a nutritional gut-punch, packed with vitamins, minerals, and the kind of goodness not found in other small citrus. Vitamin C, a water-soluble antioxidant preventing cell damage, is the biggest reason to eat the little orange gems. Not only does vitamin C help with collagen and vessel formation, but it also helps fight inflammation, improves your immune system, and helps reduce blood pressure and stress. If eating an orange in the shower makes you feel better and gets you to eat a healthy fruit, then, overall, we think it’s a good idea.

Related

But why eat them in the shower?

Besides the obvious smell factor, which helps you immediately relax and eliminate stress, TikTokers point out that eating any citrus in the shower means less mess that comes from its juices. That’s right, no more washing your hands, chin, or any other body part, because you’re in the shower. You are self-cleaning as you eat! Still, other TikTokers say it just makes the fruit taste better in general. It is a freeing experience to eat something messy while cleaning yourself at the same time.

Related Videos

But back to the stress relief. Think about how much you spend on fancy soaps and body washes that make you and the entire shower experience smell fabulous. What if you can accomplish this by simply eating an orange? Who knew self-care could be so cheap and easy? Dare we say this is a “well-rounded” experience?

While there are TikTok trends that have come and gone for being silly or unnecessary, it feels like having an excuse to eat most of your daily vitamin C requirement while getting yourself ready in the morning just makes sense. It smells nice (and dare we say you will also smell nice), it’s good for you, and cleanup is a breeze. This feels like one of those trends that’s a win-win to us. So, why not give it a try? You’ll be in good company. And if it feels too weird, you can always just eat your oranges at the kitchen table the way you always have. That works, too.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Julie Scagell
Julie Scagell
Contributor
I am a freelance writer based in Minneapolis, MN. My passions include my dogs, talking about my dogs, and taking pictures of…
Fall trail running tips: 7 things you should do to make the most of your workout
Get out on the running trail this fall with these cool-weather tips
A man in sunglasses runs downhill past a close up image of heather.

Fall can be the perfect time to take your trail running to new levels. The summer heat has passed and left you a window of cool opportunity before winter freezes things up. But fall can also be a difficult time, a season of wind and rain, shorter days, and cold clear nights. Running trails in fall can often take a backseat to hitting the home gym, gearing up  for the ski season, or just catching up on your favorite TV shows.

Getting out on the trails year-round takes a lot of mental fortitude, but you can get yourself ahead of the game with our fall trail running tips. After all, when you've had such a great summer exploring mountains and off-road trails, why should you return to trudge on the tarmac, or avoid running altogether when fall is arguably the best time to push your distance and find your stride? Quite simply, you shouldn't.

Read more
How to prevent dementia: 5 essential things science says you should be doing now
How to Keep Your Mind Sharp, Fend Off Age, and Prevent Dementia
A ball of energy with electricity beaming all over the place.

If you want to enjoy a fun retirement, it’s critical that adults engage in healthy behaviors well before reaching senior citizen status.

Brain health begins with habits as young adults. To achieve a healthy mind, you can’t just begin employing tactics once you’re a senior citizen. Managing stress, eating right, and working out all need to be a part of healthy routines in your twenties, thirties, and forties to lower the risk factors of dementia and other deteriorative brain impairments.

Read more
These Are the Top 5 Foods High in Niacin You Should Be Eating
Steak, chicken and pork.

Consuming a well-rounded diet is a great way to ensure you make the most out of your nutrition. This helps you cover all of your macros as well as your micros. Still, even with a balanced meal plan, there are times when you could be missing out on certain nutrients. One of those key nutrients that you want to make sure you are making the most of is niacin, by consuming foods high in niacin.

Niacin, or vitamin B3, is a crucial vitamin that plays a number of roles in our overall health. For starters, niacin can help us maintain healthy levels of cholesterol. Cholesterol plays a vital role in heart health and making sure you consume niacin in your diet can help regulate those numbers.

Read more