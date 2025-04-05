Are protein bars good for you? Here’s what you need to know

Table of Contents Table of Contents Are protein bars good for you? What nutrients do protein bars have? Key ingredients to keep an eye out for 5 healthiest protein bar brands What are good alternatives for protein bars? Frequently asked questions

You must have heard about protein bars if you have ever sought a quick, nutritious snack to add to your diet. As a nutritionist, I am always getting asked about what my clients should do when they don’t have enough time to prepare a well-rounded snack or meal but still want to hit their protein goal. Luckily, nutrition bars can be an efficient way to support muscle growth and increase energy levels.

While some believe protein bars are unfit for daily consumption, others disagree. Therefore, you may be confused about what to do with protein bars. This is where we come in!

Recommended Videos

We will discuss what you need to know about protein bars and recommend the best brands. So, are protein bars good for you? Let’s find out.

Are protein bars good for you?

Protein bars are simple, ready-to-eat snacks that contain a good amount of protein. They come in different flavors and are easy to carry around while exercising outdoors, in the gym, or at the office.

Protein bars can aid muscle recovery after exercise and help build muscle, and they contain carbohydrates, which provide an energy boost. Therefore, they can serve as both pre-workout or post-workout snacks.

Following a study focused on the daily ingestion of protein bars in healthy adults, the researchers found that ‘’Protein bars increased overall energy intakes and may impact body mass over time.’’ So, protein bars are good for you. However, there is more to them.

Many protein bar brands are typically ultra-processed foods with added sugars and unhealthy fats, so they are not ideal for excessive enjoyment or use as stable foods for everyday consumption. Overall, protein bars are nutritious, convenient, and satisfying. You shouldn’t use them to replace food, but you can combine them with a balanced diet and consume them in moderation.

What nutrients do protein bars have?

Protein bars are made from various protein sources. These include animal proteins like egg, milk, whey, and casein, as well as plant-based proteins like peas, nuts, soy, seeds, and brown rice. The nutrient composition will depend on the brand, but they generally contain protein, carbohydrates, fat, calcium, iron, vitamin E, sodium, B vitamins, potassium, and other essential nutrients. They also contain fiber, added sugars, additives, and artificial sweeteners.

Key ingredients to keep an eye out for

While many protein bars do contain several healthy ingredients, you still don’t want to get carried away, as some contain unhealthy components. One example includes unhealthy oils and fats, such as palm kernel oil and partially hydrogenated oils, which may increase your risk of heart disease.

Also, look for artificial sweeteners or sugars such as maltitol, sorbitol, HFCS, aspartame and sucralose. These sweeteners may also lead to weight gain, bloating, blood sugar spikes, and even adverse metabolic effects. A healthy protein bar should not contain artificial additives and preservatives, such as colors, fiber additives, BHT, and BHA.

Some of these ingredients may not necessarily have immediate adverse side effects, as people react differently, but you still want to be mindful of them.

5 healthiest protein bar brands

ALOHA Organic Plant-based Protein Bars

ALOHA utilizes a blend of pumpkin seed and rice protein instead of regular whey protein, which other brands use. The bars are free from sugar, alcohols, and stevia but have an excellent taste with various flavors. ALOHA plant-based protein bars offer 14g of protein, 10g of fiber, and 5g of total sugars with 240 calories.

B.T.R. Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bliss Bars

If you are looking for a low-carb and low-calorie protein bar, the BTR Bliss Bars may be a good choice. Made from peas and almonds, they contain 10g of protein with 8g fiber, 11g of carbs, 150 cal, and just 2g of total sugars.

Styrkrthon Protein Bars

These protein bars are tasty, soft, and chewy but still low in sugar; they are made from plant-based milk and peanut butter. Containing 22g of protein, 1.6g of sugars, and 259 cal, Styrkrthon bars are among the healthiest protein bars.

IQ Bar

Low-sugar, low-carb, and high-protein are the most appropriate words to describe the IQ bar. It’s made from pea protein, containing 2g of total sugars, 12g of protein, 7g of fiber, 180 cal, and just 10g of carbs.

KIND Protein From Real Food Bars

KIND protein bars are made with soy protein, almonds, and peanuts, and they contain just 6 grams of sugar. They are gluten-free and low in sodium. KIND bars have a crunchy texture and a fantastic taste with no artificial flavors or sugar alcohol. They contain 12 grams of protein, 5 grams of fiber, and 240 calories per serving.

What are good alternatives for protein bars?

Good alternatives for protein bars include the following:

Greek yogurt

Berries

Nuts and seeds

Hard-boiled eggs

Avocado

Protein smoothies

Hummus and veggies

Cottage cheese

Edamame

Frequently asked questions

Is it okay to eat a protein bar every day?

It is okay to eat high-quality protein bars every day as long as you combine them with a balanced diet.

Are protein bars good for weight loss?

Protein bars can help you increase your protein intake, boosting satiety and metabolism. All these can contribute to weight loss. However, watch out for the added sugars and other ingredients that may stimulate weight gain.

Do protein bars have side effects?

Specific ingredients in protein bars may have side effects like weight gain, increased blood sugar, and bloating. Be sure to check the labels before consumption and be wary of the after-effects of consumption so you can detect them early enough.