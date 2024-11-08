 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Does protein make you gain weight? Separating fact from fiction

Everything you need to know about the macronutrient

By
Man eating chicken
Gustavo Fring / Pexels

If you’re looking into a high-protein diet, you might have some questions, with one of them being, “Does protein make you gain weight?” The answer isn’t quite a straightforward yes or no.

Protein is a source of food, and all food contains calories. Eating too many calories can lead to weight gain. If you ate nothing but protein, but you ate 3,000 calories of it, you would almost certainly gain weight. However, protein is less likely to lead to weight gain than the other macronutrients (carbohydrates and fat).

Recommended Videos

Let’s get into the details and find out how protein can make you gain weight — or help you lose it.

Related

How many calories are in a gram of protein?

Raw salmon on sheet tray with asparagus

One gram of protein contains four calories. Carbohydrates, similarly, contain four calories per gram, while fat contains nine. However, most sources of food don’t sit purely in one category. Many proteins, especially meats like steak, also contain fat, which can change how many calories you can expect in a serving.

A better way to check your calories is to look at USDA’s FoodData Central. For example, they’ve found that 100 grams of cooked steak contains 27.3 grams of protein and 220 calories. If you multiply the protein content (27.3) by 4 calories per gram, you would only get 109 calories, so trying to guess calorie counts based only on protein content can be misleading.

Does protein make you gain weight more than carbs or fat?

Greek yogurt with granola and raspberry

Protein can cause you to gain weight, but carbohydrates and fat are more easily stored in the body and less easily used up afterward. The other macronutrients will usually cause more weight gain than protein will.

How to eat protein to gain weight

Man flexing biceps tank

Eating meals high in protein can be a great way to gain muscle mass. An example is bulking, which involves eating a calorie surplus to ensure your muscles have the nutrients they need to grow. Even while working out heavily, you will gain weight while bulking, but a lot of the weight will be muscle mass.

How to eat protein to lose weight

Person measuring waist

Eating lots of protein can be highly effective for weight loss as well. A high-protein diet provides you with enough nutrition without contributing much to fat storage. Plus, protein makes you feel more full, so you can be satiated with fewer calories. It also has a high thermic effect, which means that it requires energy just to digest protein. It’s like kickstarting your metabolism — by the time the protein is digested, your body is already burning energy.

What are the best protein sources to include in your diet?

Chicken drumsticks.

Some of the best protein sources include meat, eggs, fish, cottage cheese, and Greek yogurt. If you’re worried about weight gain, lean meats like chicken and fish are generally better than fatty steak and bacon, although you can find lean cuts of steak and lower-fat bacon. There are also plenty of vegetable sources with high protein and low fat, such as beans, peas, soy, and seitan (a plant-based protein made from wheat).

3 major benefits of eating enough protein

Muscular man with shirt off flexing muscles

Building muscle

Muscles are, essentially, made of protein, so eating protein provides the materials they need to grow. If you aren’t eating enough protein, no matter how much you work out, you won’t see very impressive gains. In fact, working out without sufficient protein can even damage your muscles because they can’t rebuild themselves from the stresses of the workout. If you’re looking to get muscle gains, getting enough protein is critical.

Weight loss

Protein can help you feel more full and boost your metabolism. Plus, high-protein foods have a lower glycemic index. That means that they don’t raise your blood sugar much, so your insulin doesn’t have to work hard to balance it. A blood sugar spike also usually leads to a steep dropoff that makes you crave more food, so eating foods with a low glycemic index leads to fewer cravings.

Improved body function

Protein is mostly composed of amino acids, which are the fundamental compounds our body needs to create… basically everything! Amino acids build up everything from our muscles and the tiny machinery in our cells and even the keratin that we need for our hair, skin, and nails. When you get enough protein and enough amino acids, every part of your body has the materials it needs.

What other factors can lead to weight gain?

Unhealthy food, hot dogs

Many factors can lead to gaining weight. A sedentary lifestyle often leads to weight gain since you’re not burning many calories. Eating highly processed, sugary, and fatty foods also often results in weight gain. Many surprising foods can be sources of unexpected calories that make weight loss difficult. If you’re struggling with weight gain, there are a large number of sources that are more likely contributors than your protein intake.

Frequently asked questions

Protein shake.

Should you drink protein shakes daily?

You can, but protein shakes can be processed and sweetened, so it’s usually better to drink protein shakes only on the days that you work out — if you drink them at all! Whole-food sources of protein are often healthier.

Can protein increase belly fat?

It’s possible for protein to increase belly fat indirectly, especially if you’re taking in a calorie surplus. However, to avoid belly fat, it’s better to reduce your overall calorie intake than your protein intake.

Does protein turn into fat if you don’t work out?

Protein doesn’t magically transform into fat. However, if you’re taking in a surplus of calories from protein, that can lead to your fat intake being stored since it isn’t needed for energy.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
Boost your diet with these 15 high-protein, low-fat foods
The best foods for building muscle and burning fat
Tilapia dish

Proteins, carbohydrates, and fats play unique and vital roles in your body; proteins build and repair muscles and bones, carbs energize the body, and fats provide insulation and absorb vitamins. 

However, you must consume these macronutrients in the right proportions to achieve your goals, especially if you are trying to lose weight and build muscle mass. Eating high-protein, low-fat foods is one way to balance these nutrients. 

Read more
What is bulletproof coffee and is it healthy for you?
Rethink your morning coffee ritual
Creamy bulletproof coffee

There are probably as many different ways to prepare or take your coffee as there are days in the average month. Black, one sugar, a splash of cream, with an espresso shot, as a latte, cold brewed, double brewed—the list goes on and on. There’s also an avid tribe of coffee drinkers who add butter. That’s right; whether for purported health reasons and diet goals or simply because they agree with the often-tossed-around phrase that “everything tastes better with butter,” some people skip the milk, cream, and sugar and make their morning cup of coffee with grass-fed butter. Known as bulletproof coffee, this creamy coffee drink is a breakfast staple—if not offered as breakfast in its entirety — for many people practicing intermittent fasting or who are adherents of the keto diet, paleo diet, or other low-carb diets.
If you don’t regularly follow niche diet and wellness trends, there’s a good chance you’ve never heard of bulletproof coffee and it may sound entirely unappetizing. But, if you’re a lover of creamy coffee drinks and low-carb living, your interest may be piqued. Either way, if you’re like us and think it can be fun to learn about different diet trends and consider whether they appeal to you or may improve your health, keep reading for all the basics about bulletproof coffee. We’ll answer common questions including, "What is bulletproof coffee?" "How do you make bulletproof coffee?" and "Is bulletproof coffee healthy?"

Bulletproof coffee recipe

Read more
Does a 10-week break from training hurt muscle gains long term? Research is in
What happens when you take a break from your workout?
Fit strong man doing biceps curl with barbell in gym

Some people think taking a break from training could hinder muscle growth, especially if you take a break for several weeks. This new study yields interesting results that might help you relax a little more if you’re one of those people. Whether you’re sunning yourself on a beach somewhere, lounging at home, or just too busy with the daily hustle and bustle and the unexpected, it turns out that taking a break from training might not be so bad after all. Let’s look at the results of this new study.
The study methods

In this study published in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science in Sports, the researchers assessed whether taking a break from workouts during a weight training program affected the following:

Read more