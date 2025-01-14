 Skip to main content
Are embarrassment and intimidation obstacles to getting more exercise? New data

New data shows you're not alone if you've ever felt intimidation or embarassment at the gym.

Even the most experienced gym buffs had to start somewhere, and most of them were intimidated and overwhelmed when stepping into the gym at some point in the past. What machine do you start with? What’s that machine for? A barrage of questions flutter through your mind when you embark on your journey to get fit. For many people, working out can seem exhausting before you even start, especially in the modern age of social media, where we often compare ourselves to idealistic snapshots of others. If you feel that way or have ever felt that way, this new data shows you’re definitely not alone. Let’s look at the data.

New data

The new data from Nuffield Health’s Healthier Nation Index is eye-opening and involves a survey of 8,000 people in the United Kingdom. The goal is to help improve people’s health. 

Here are the results:

  • 40% of people said that gyms are too intimidating.
  • 33% of people haven’t dedicated any time to physical activity in the last 12 months.
  • Three out of four people weren’t reaching the British National Health Service guidelines of 150 minutes of moderate exercise every week.
  • Over half of the people who aren’t moving enough reported low motivation as one of the main reasons behind the lack of exercise.
  • 49% of people reported a lack of energy.
Younger people and those with chronic conditions were more likely to face barriers to movement. Lots of younger people said that not knowing how to get started was the main reason for not getting enough exercise.

A decline in mental health

This new data showed that the lack of physical activity correlated with a negative impact on people’s mental health. 28% reported a decline in their mental health in the last year alone. Regular exercise is beneficial for physical and mental health. Physical activity has been shown to improve sleep and a range of psychiatric conditions. Research also highlights that exercise can reduce depression and anxiety and boost your mood. Going out for that run releases feel-good endorphins that can make your day better.

Tips to get started and diminish that intimidation

Regular exercise can reduce your risk of chronic conditions like type 2 diabetes and stroke. Here are some top tips to help you get started with a workout plan and diminish intimidation:

  • Consider working with a personal trainer or physical therapist for guidance.
  • Consider joining an exercise class.
  • Find an accountability partner or a friend who is also starting a workout plan.
  • Try to set realistic goals.
  • Try to make it fun and stick to the workouts you prefer or enjoy.
  • Celebrate small wins.
  • Start slowly, and don’t do too much too soon.
  • Listen to your body.
  • Monitor your progress over time with a fitness tracker to help you stay motivated and see how much you’ve improved.
  • Remind yourself of the benefits of exercise and why you’re making this effort to improve your health and fitness.
  • See if you can find a time when the gym is less busy so you have more room to familiarize yourself with the equipment and your routine.
  • Start at home with remote personal training, an online class, or just a couple of dumbbells and a few exercises until you feel comfortable heading to the local gym.

