A new Zenith Diver timepiece and a new stylish dial

The first modern Zenith Defy timepiece debuted at the Watches and Wonders 2024 event in April 2024, and due to its modern features, it generated a lot of hype.

To live up to its reputation, the brand added another watch to the collection, the Zenith Defy Extreme Diver, which has a stylish white dial and is popularly known as the Zenith Defy Extreme Diver.

Recommended Videos

This new watch is the real definition of ‘extreme’ modifications, just as the name suggests. For starters, it has a bezel characterized by smooth and angled cuts that accentuate the watch’s geometric design.

Apart from that, it is equipped with a 42.5 mm casing made from robust titanium for enhanced durability. Since this is a diver’s watch, it can go to deep depths of up to 600 meters. Most components on the watch, such as the helium valve and the front bezel, are designed to handle deep diving activities.

While the watch was designed for divers, it also has a stylish appearance that makes it suitable for day-to-day activities.

The white dial on the watch is accentuated by a sunray finish that reflects light stylishly. It is also worth noting that the sunray finish is complemented by Zenith’s star symbol, which gives the watch a signature-like kind of allure.

In terms of the overall performance, the Zenith Defy Extreme Diver is equipped with the El Primero 3620-SC movement, which offers a 60-hour power reserve.

This timepiece is available in three different strap options and retails at $11,300.