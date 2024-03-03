 Skip to main content
Woolrich winter sale: Up to 60% off jackets, sweaters, and more

Victoria Garcia
By
Rugged Outdoorsman Look
Woolrich

Looking for tactile yet stylish apparel? Woolrich is one of the best options you will find for this type of men’s clothing. Right now, they are having their men’s winter sale where you can get up to 60% off jackets, sweaters, hoodies and more.

Anything and everything you need for the winter months when it comes to apparel and accessories is available during this sale. Outdoor enthusiasts and style seekers alike can find clothing that will suit their needs. Click the button below to start shopping.

What you should buy in the Woolrich winter essentials sale

Woolrich is known for their warm and versatile outerwear options that men flock to in the colder months and is one of the best Canada Goose alternatives. Shop the Pacific Jacket in Tech Softshell for $329, the Blizzard Parka for $539, the Mountain Parka in Stretch Nylon for $605, the Sierra Supreme Down Jacket for $790, the Blizzard Field Jacket for $555 and the Luxe Long Parka for $769. Men also love Woolrich flannels which you will find discounted including the Plaid Shirt in Lightweight Flannel for $115 in a bunch of color options, the Traditional Flannel Check Shirt for $139 and the Wool Blend Trout Run Plaid Flannel Shirt for $159.

Check out our definitive list of the best men’s wool sweaters this season and compare them with the Woolrich sweater options. Check out the Turtleneck Sweater in Merino Wool Blend for $155, the Crewneck Sweater in Wool Blend for $219, the Garment-Dyed Crewneck in Pure Virgin Wool for $185, the Cable-Knit Crewneck in Virgin Wool for $149 and the Luxe Crewneck Sweater in Pure Cashmere for $245. You’ll also find a few winter and spring boot options including the New City Chelsea Boots for $265, the Moc Toe Boots for $309, the New City Boots in Nabuk for $295 and the Chelsea Boots for $195. To stay extra warm this winter, you can also shop luxurious pure wool blankets for as low as $195.

Stay warm this winter with apparel and accessories from Woolrich. Right now, you can score up to 60% off jackets, sweaters, long sleeve shirts, boots, blankets and more. This is a deal that you are not going to want to miss.

