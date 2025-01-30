Urwerk unveils the minimalist UR-100V Magic T Hunter Green timepiece

Urwerk went back to the drawing board and unveiled a minimalistic watch: the UR-100V Magic T Hunter Green. Think of it as the perfect timepiece for different environments.

Previous models had a contemporary look—like something out of a sci-fi movie. As the name hints, this new timepiece comes with a dark green hue, which is complemented by white denotations.

Featuring a 43mm titanium casing, this timepiece stands out due to Urwerk’s design. While the casing has an interesting profile that looks like a UFO or a spacecraft, the dial has a minimalistic design that keeps things simple. The casing was also put through the sand-blasting procedure to create an interesting allure.

Just like other watches from the UR 100 collection, the new green edition was rolled out with a curved sapphire crystal, a small feature that makes it look more stylish. This watch is unique, thanks to the green hue that’s featured on the dial. It’s not a vibrant hue, but it’s a very interesting color that is subtle and dark—one of the reasons why this watch leans on the minimalistic side.

Even though a dark green appearance characterizes the dial, it has components with a luminous green color that breathes some life into the front face and makes it more lively.

Since this new watch is equipped with the Caliber UR 12.02, it can offer a 42-hour power reserve, like other watches from this collection. Only 35 pieces will be rolled out into the market, and each will cost $66,000.

