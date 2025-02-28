Urbane & Gallant revamped with Project Runway champion

There is a lot in a name. Some names you hear, and you know all you need to know about the person or the brand. Urbane and Gallant has a name that screams all you need to know about the clothing you’re about to get. To be urbane is the mark of a gentleman, a man who is courteous and sophisticated. A man who is gallant exudes chivalry and bravery. The two sentiments together give the image of the kind of man we should all want to be. Urbane & Gallant is revamping with the talents of Project Runway Season 3 champion, Jeffrey Sebelia, with these ideas specifically in mind. “We create clothing for men who desire more than just style—they seek meaning, says Sebelia. “Masculinity combines strength, care, and the desire to elevate others. At Urbane & Gallant, every piece is a testament to these ideals.”

Style and substance

Urbane & Gallant doesn’t just offer gentlemanly attire; it also addresses critical global issues, particularly human trafficking. It assists in addressing the latter by partnering with organizations like Agape International Missions (AIM). The brand ensures that each piece has a statement of purpose and is designed with sustainability and ethical practices in mind.

“Urbane & Gallant is more than a fashion brand—it’s a movement,” says Andrew Park, CEO and Founder of Agape International Missions. “Our mission is to design timeless, luxurious pieces that resonate with the modern man while redefining what it means to be truly responsible. Luxury isn’t just about what you wear; it’s about how you impact others and the world we live in.”

Urbane and Gallant