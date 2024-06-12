The Timex Ironman gets an incredible refresh

It’s no secret that retro style is in the middle of its renaissance, and Timex is getting ready to provide us with the must-have watch of the season. Giving us a retro and modern refresh on a classic watch, Timex is giving customers the best of ‘80s fashion. For this new timepiece, Timex is teaming up with BEAMS once again to deliver a one-of-a-kind collaboration that is a must-have for collectors and wearers alike.

Timex x BEAMS Ironman

The newest collaboration between Timex and BEAMS is all about bringing a modern flair to an iconic watch. First created in the 1980s to aid triathletes, the Ironman watch became a staple watch, partially due to its affordable price tag. The Ironman watch became more than just another athletic watch and the perfect accessory for the everyday person, thanks to Former President Bill Clinton, who famously wore the piece throughout the 1990s.

Although named after the Ironman Triathalon, the watch was originally made with a composition that included plastic pieces. While this undoubtedly lowered cost and made it more accessible, it didn’t quite live up to its Ironman name. And while the original watch has seen its share of remakes, it wasn’t until BEAMS provided some much-needed metal. Despite this switch-up in materials, the watch still contains the toughness and reliability of the original Timex watch. With functionality at its core, it’s an updated everyday watch for those who want a modern retro accessory.

With new stainless steel replacing the plastic parts in the bezel, case, and bracelet of the watch, there is a futuristic feel to the piece. Internally, the watch is equipped with an 8-lap memory, chronograph, calendar, timer, and alarm. The watch runs is battery-powered and runs on a quartz movement. As well, the Ironman watch is water resistant up to 100m, providing ample coverage for your day-to-day. Whether or not you’re a triathlete, these functions will still aid you in your daily activities.

Price and availability of the Timex x BEAMS Ironman

If you’re looking to get your own Timex x BEAMS Ironman(R) 8-LAP Metal watch, you’ll need to get ready to wait in the pre-order. The watch is set to be released on June 28, with pre-orders already being accepted. For this watch, you can expect to pay ¥69,850 (approximately 448 USD) which is being sold exclusively by BEAMS.

Unfortunately for watch lovers outside of Japan, the watch will be sold only through BEAMS in Japan, with no official confirmation of its release worldwide. However, there is no doubt this latest collaboration will be a huge success, opening the potential for a wider release. You’ll likely find the watch on reselling sites soon after its release, which might be the best option for watch lovers outside Japan.

