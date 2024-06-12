 Skip to main content
The Timex Ironman gets an incredible refresh

Timex x BEAMS Ironman watch
BEAMS / BEAMS

It’s no secret that retro style is in the middle of its renaissance, and Timex is getting ready to provide us with the must-have watch of the season. Giving us a retro and modern refresh on a classic watch, Timex is giving customers the best of ‘80s fashion. For this new timepiece, Timex is teaming up with BEAMS once again to deliver a one-of-a-kind collaboration that is a must-have for collectors and wearers alike. 

Timex x BEAMS Ironman

Timex X Beams Collavoration
Beams

The newest collaboration between Timex and BEAMS is all about bringing a modern flair to an iconic watch. First created in the 1980s to aid triathletes, the Ironman watch became a staple watch, partially due to its affordable price tag. The Ironman watch became more than just another athletic watch and the perfect accessory for the everyday person, thanks to Former President Bill Clinton, who famously wore the piece throughout the 1990s. 

Although named after the Ironman Triathalon, the watch was originally made with a composition that included plastic pieces. While this undoubtedly lowered cost and made it more accessible, it didn’t quite live up to its Ironman name. And while the original watch has seen its share of remakes, it wasn’t until BEAMS provided some much-needed metal. Despite this switch-up in materials, the watch still contains the toughness and reliability of the original Timex watch. With functionality at its core, it’s an updated everyday watch for those who want a modern retro accessory. 

With new stainless steel replacing the plastic parts in the bezel, case, and bracelet of the watch, there is a futuristic feel to the piece. Internally, the watch is equipped with an 8-lap memory, chronograph, calendar, timer, and alarm. The watch runs is battery-powered and runs on a quartz movement. As well, the Ironman watch is water resistant up to 100m, providing ample coverage for your day-to-day. Whether or not you’re a triathlete, these functions will still aid you in your daily activities. 

Price and availability of the Timex x BEAMS Ironman

If you’re looking to get your own Timex x BEAMS Ironman(R) 8-LAP Metal watch, you’ll need to get ready to wait in the pre-order. The watch is set to be released on June 28, with pre-orders already being accepted. For this watch, you can expect to pay  ¥69,850 (approximately 448 USD) which is being sold exclusively by BEAMS. 

Unfortunately for watch lovers outside of Japan, the watch will be sold only through BEAMS in Japan, with no official confirmation of its release worldwide. However, there is no doubt this latest collaboration will be a huge success, opening the potential for a wider release. You’ll likely find the watch on reselling sites soon after its release, which might be the best option for watch lovers outside Japan.

The Ulysse Nardin Diver gets a camo makeover in a nod to sustainability
Ulysse Nardin adds camouflage to its Diver watches
Ulysse Nardin Diver watches

Brands have been adopting the trend of sustainability for years now, with many using eco-friendly practices in their watchmaking, which includes sourcing materials in a sustainable way, as well as using recycled materials. Ulysse Nardin has put its focus on ocean conservation, as exemplified in their Diver Net Concept Watch that was released in 2020, and incorporated recycled fishing nets. Now, the brand has updated its Diver and Diver X Skeleton with sustainable materials and a camouflage pattern.

Ulysse Nardin is certainly staying on trend by using camouflage and had already jumped on the bandwagon in 2023 with the Freak One X OPS and the Freak One OPS, which used black and khaki green as well as carbon fiber. Now, by adding military camo to the new Diver Net Ops and Diver X Skeleton Ops, they've showcased the avant-garde style they are so well known for.
Ulysse Nardin Diver Net Ops

MING drops a gorgeous blue dive watch but sticks to its core aesthetic
MING introduces a new dive watch to its lineup
MING 37.09 Bluefin watch

Having a MING watch can certainly be a conversation starter at a dinner party, and though it won't draw the same attention on the street as, say, a Rolex Daytona or the newest TAG Heuer, it's unique, and that counts for something. MING famously pushes the boundaries; for example, they debuted the "world's lightest watch" in October 2023. What they aren't known for is dive watches, so in sticking to their usual mission of surprising us all, that's exactly what they've made.
MING introduces the 37.09 Bluefin watch

MING has made two dive watches in the past: the 2019 18.01 Abyss Concept and the 2020 18.01 H41 Titanium. Now, they've introduced the 37.09 Bluefin, a watch that is so sleek it will show up next to that word in the dictionary. Looking at press photos for this watch as it's being put into the water is like eating peanut butter and jelly; it just fits.
Getting the "crush depth" just right
Another thing a MING watch is known for is being almost like a science experiment, and when the brand came up with the new 37.09 Bluefin it was revealed they made all kinds of small adjustments to get its "crush depth" just right. According to MING, they aimed to enhance the technical features of the H41 dive watch but were limited due to the exceptionally small 19mm case size. Rather than pushing ahead with a bigger watch, they prioritized the more slender appearance.

Serica’s new chronometer comes complete with old school vibes
Serica releases new 6190 Chronometer M.S.L.
Serica 6190 Chronometer M.S.L all colors

Serica watches has just released the Ref. 6190 M.S.L, named after the abbreviation for Mean Sea Level, and it comes with updated dial colors and applied indices. Founded in 2019, Serica is a pretty new brand, just a toddler if you will, but they've very quickly built a strong portfolio of retro sports watches, including field, dive, and GMT models. It was started by Jérôme Burgert and Gabriel Vachette, who also started the French magazine Les Rhabilleurs.
Serica 6190 Chronometer M.S.L.

As if they're throwing it back to the early days of a brand that's 100 years old, Serica watches have given its original field watch a significant update, giving it more visual appeal while not taking away from its military background. The new Serica 6190 Chronomètre M.S.L story is really about the visual revamp, as it's now available in 3 different colors: enamel black, storm grey, and polar white. This is actually the first time a white variant has been available since 2019, and it's the first time for the grey option.
Aesthetics
Serica watches have exceptionally distinct dials with centrally placed markers encircled by a minute track. For the newest M.S.L. edition, the markers are applied rather than painted on, and the second hand is now luminous. Each dial has an enamel-inspired coating, giving them a shiny, sleek look and adding to the old-school 1950s feel.

