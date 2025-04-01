 Skip to main content
A Western Timberland shoe is coming, thanks to Packer

Timberland and Packer go Western in new design

The Western trend is alive and well, especially with brands releasing new aptly themed designs. Along with streetwear brand Packer, Timberland is taking on the Western trend with a remake of one of their silhouettes that turns a classic model into a Southwest-American piece. With plenty of themed accents and details incorporated into the design, this new release pays homage to an essential part of the adventurous culture. Although the Western trend is mostly incorporated via boots and rugged footwear, this collaborative shoe turns a classic shoe into a Western option. An ode to creativity and craftsmanship, this release isn’t just about its aesthetic. Including Indigenous culture into the design, this shoe has been carefully curated to reflect the heritage of the Southwest. 

Packer x Timberland 3-Eye Lug Handsewn Boat Shoe “Santa Fe”

Aptly named “Santa Fe,” the new Packer x Timberland release takes on the classic 3-Eye Lug Handsewn Boat Shoe and gives it a Western spin. Using beige and tan suede uppers, the design features braided leather lace adorned with a turquoise stone that mimics the style of a bolo tie. A rubber midsole and outsole add to the rugged design with a slightly more traditional addition. Whipstich detailing and silver lace tip hardware add texture and dimension to the look for a unique and enticing design. A debossed Timberland logo on the uppers, with a co-branded terracotta leather footbed, further details the partnership. Retailing for $198, users can find the collaborative boat shoe via the Packer web store. While we’ve grown accustomed to boat shoes appearing in classic and sleek designs, this Southwest iteration adds personality and style to a timeless silhouette.

