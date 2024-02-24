Theory sale: Up to 40% off cashmere sweaters, pants, and more

Your new and fashionable spring wardrobe is just a few clicks away. If you are on the hunt for contemporary, stylish and high-quality clothing, look no further than Theory. Right now, you can get up to 40% off select apparel from the brand at Bloomingdales.

Shop t-shirts, cashmere sweaters, pants, jackets and button-down shirts that are all available in classic, muted and curated colors. No matter what you buy during the sale, you will be adding capsule pieces to your wardrobe that you will continue to wear on repeat. Click the button below to start shopping.

Recommended Videos

What you should buy during the Theory sale

Any apparel from Theory will help compliment these five date night looks for men that are guaranteed to make an impression. There’s nothing better to wear on a date than a stylish sweater. Shop the Hilles Wool and Cashmere Stripe Crewneck Sweater for $219, the Regal Merino Crewneck Sweater for $149, the V Neck Cardigan for $207, the Nylon Wool Combo Sweater for $171 or the Hilles Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater for $219. For a more casual look, check out the Bron Cotton Regular Fit Polo Shirt for $57, the Essential Modal Jersey Tee for $57 or the Colts Hooded Sweatshirt for $117.

If you are a little overwhelmed by the sale, don’t worry, check out the 25 wardrobe essentials every man needs to get a better idea of what you should be looking for. Jacket enthusiasts will love the Aero Nylon Flight Bomber Jacket for $292, the Clarence Wool Melton Coat for $417, the Neil Trucker Jacket in Stretch Cord for $250 or the Quilted Feather Nylon Barn Jacket for $297. There are a few pants options also available such as the Zaine Slim Straight Seersucker Chino Pants for $159, the Tapered Wool Pants for $165, the Terrance Neoteric Regular Fit Pants for $82 and the Cotton Twill Cargo Pants for $147.

Don’t wait to shop this Theory sale at Bloomingdales. It is the perfect opportunity to get up to 40% off classic and refined looks that will come to define your closet. All of these pieces are a great way to update your spring wardrobe right before the season starts. Start your shopping ASAP.

Editors' Recommendations