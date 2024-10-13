 Skip to main content
SuitShop Makes Suit Shopping for Everyone Easier

Celebrating the Uniqueness of You

We are not the same. Because you are different from us, be it by personality, gender, body type, or stylish desires, we shouldn’t be bound to wear the same suits made in the same way for the same people. We should be wearing something different, something representative of who we are and what message we want to send to ourselves. When it comes to buying suits, it can feel like a profoundly impersonal process of deciding which style the powers that be have decided is fashionable this season, choosing a size that is somewhat close to us, and enthusiastically buying it in hopes that a tailor can make it more fit for us. SuitShop is taking steps to change that process by launching a made-to-order program set to celebrate you and the differences that make us all unique.

Made for everyone

SuitShop different customer builds
Do you know what the biggest problem with the fashion industry is? It isn’t that it is disconnected from its customer base. It is actually quite connected to it, which is why it is an incredibly profitable business. The problem is mass-producing a stylish garment using mannequins. We don’t know about you, but we’re not built like mannequins. Maybe we used to be, perhaps we never were, but we likely never will be again. That means that almost every mass-produced garment we buy isn’t made for someone with a body like ours. SuitShop’s MTO program ensures that you can grab something unique to your personality, that fits your body, and that you can be proud to wear without trying to alter from a mannequin. Celebrate the things that make you unique and grab something no one else will have.

Get Unique

Joshua Mohamed’s fall and winter collection is a tale of two origins
JOSHUA MOHAMED continue their rise
Joshua Mohamed plaid button up

Streetwear is a bit of a divisive topic in the menswear world. Sure, there are people that wear it exclusively and it looks phenomenal no matter where they are going. There are other people that wear it exclusively and look more like they don't care about their appearance. Like anything, it is what you make it. Since the pandemic, a streetwear brand exploded onto the stage to make it easier for men everywhere to be the former. JOSHUA MOHAMED has found a way to meld streetwear and luxury garments to bridge the gap.

That isn't the only bridge that is built with the company. The two founders created the brand to specifically bridge the gap between their two separate backgrounds, very different in culture, religious, and other histories, all to come together for artistic and creative inspiration. They have continued the trend with their fall and winter collection of 2024.
A tale of two origins

High Noon joins with TravisMathew to hold on to summer
Hold onto the last rays of summer with a great collaboration
TravisMathew x High Noon hat and polo

The summer may be winding down, or winded down depending on where you are living, but that doesn't mean you have to accept it. There are ways you can cling to the summer regardless of what the date is. One of the best ways to do that is to grab your favorite summer drink and gather around with friends. If you are a golfer, hit the course until they shut it down for the season. High Noon is known for their hard seltzers mixed with real vodka and real juices for a drink that is as healthy and tasty as drinking can be. They look to keep you living the endless summer with a collaboration this year with TravisMathew, a menswear brand that not only knows how to keep you comfortable, but stylish in their elevated casual gear.
The golf course and beyond

The collection brings together two of the best in their fields. With High Noon being one of the top hard celtzer products on the market since their creation in 2019, they found themselves the go-to drink for the golf course when they partnered with Barstool Sports and were noticed by guys everywhere. TravisMathew, while not a golf brand per se, became a favorite among the community for their performance and versatility, along with their witty advertising. While the High Noon x TravisMathew collaboration is perfect for the golf course, the two tees, two hats, and polo will look great anywhere you want to avoid the arrival of fall and squeeze out a few more moments of summer.
High Noon x TravisMathew

Hockerty channels the English autumn with Fall 24 collection
Colors, fabrics, and vintage silhouettes lead the way
Men in Hockerty at the window

As the sun fades earlier and earlier each day, it gets harder to think about anything other than the holiday season. Of course, it always comes faster than you think it will, and this season, it has arrived with the drops from many brands in their fall and winter collections. Some brands focus on continuing what they have always done, and others have decided to go out on a limb to do something new and different. Hockerty has decided to take their focus into an English autumn with a classic vintage feel. The Hockerty FW24 lookbook is stacked with classic elegance, including suits with straight lines and pleated plants reminiscent of decades past, longer coats that call back to the styles of our fathers and grandfathers, and colorways that take us across the pond to the changing seasons of 'ol Britania.
Vintage English

When you think of autumn in any country, it will almost certainly bring thoughts of chicory coffee brown, yellow clay, lark, morel taupe, and thyme green. These colors embody the feeling of walking in the turning leaves, experiencing the last colors of the season before they change to the whites of winter. Add to that the textures of classic British winter fabrics like Donegal tweed and herringbone, crafted from exceptional materials such as alpaca, wool, silk, and angora, and you will feel like you are strolling along in your favorite English park in the fading hours of summer.

