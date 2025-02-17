Stacy Adams celebrates 150 years with a new collection

It does not happen every day that a brand celebrates its 150th anniversary, but when it does, it’s a cause for celebration. For footwear brand Stacy Adams, this meant releasing a new collection that honored some classic models. In this four-piece collection, the brand focuses on some models that best encapsulate their history throughout the 150 years. Founded in 1875, Stacy Adams has come a long way to become a staple in men’s footwear. With classic styles and debonair features, there’s no doubt as to their lengthy success. Constantly evolving with the times, Stacy Adams is a timeless brand that continues to deliver stylish options, even after all these years.

Stacy Adams 150th Anniversary capsule collection

Stacy Adams takes on three staple designs in their four-piece anniversary capsule collection: Madison, Dayton, and Concorde. This collection includes the Henry Cap Toe Lace-up Boot, which takes its inspiration from the original Madison design. Crafted with a leather upper, modern stacked heel, and Flexzone technology, the boot is an ideal everyday boot that combines style with comfort. Also taking inspiration from Madison is the new William Cap Toe Oxford, which includes a perforated line along the toe. The William Cap Toe Oxford also has a stacked heel with Flexzone technology.

Also included in the collection is the Dayton II Wingtip Oxford shoe, which gives a modern update to a classic look. This chic Oxford shoe features black and contrasting white patent leather uppers, a major nod to a retro design. Rounding out the line-up is the Concorde II Cap Toe Oxford, which also includes a patent leather upper and a microfiber lining. Ranging from $110 to $150, the entire collection is available via the Stacy Adams website and select retailers. While a 150th-anniversary collection is an incredible achievement, these four footwear options offer the style and comfort the brand embodies.

