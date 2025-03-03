ASICS and SOMEWHERE release an ‘unexpected’ new sneaker

It’s not uncommon for footwear brands to find collaborators from different industries and niches. In the past, footwear brands have partnered with musicians, artists, and even car companies. While it’s not unusual, it’s certainly not an everyday occurrence. This concept is especially true regarding a collaboration between a famed footwear brand and a cafe. Thankfully, D.C.-based cafe and clothing store, Somewhere, is no stranger to partnerships. In their most recent adventure, the multifaceted store is joining forces with ASICS for a new sneaker that’s clean and effective. While not the first collaboration between the two brands, this new design is a perfectly minimalist shoe that uses pops of color to make it come alive. Full of small details and fun accents, this sneaker is a perfect example of how unexpected partnerships can produce successful designs.

SOMEWHERE x ASICS GT-2160 “Out of the Blue”

ASICS and Somewhere have reached for the brand’s retro-futuristic GT-2160 model for this minimalist collaboration. With a crisp white synthetic fiber upper as a base, the duo opted for a contrasting cobalt blue on the heel counter and parts of the sole for a striking look. The signature blue is also found on the design’s laces, accented by SOMEWHERE’s wordmark. Alongside the shoe, users will receive a unique keychain, alongside a second pair of laces in neon yellow in a custom shoe box. While there’s no denying that footwear collaborations have become the new norm in the industry, the partnership between SOMEWHERE and ASICS showcases how a long-term and less frequent release is also a special moment for fans. While this release has not seen a global launch, New York fans can purchase their pair with a special pop-up on March 8.