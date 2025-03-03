 Skip to main content
ASICS and SOMEWHERE release an ‘unexpected’ new sneaker

SOMEWHERE, ASICS release new sneaker

overhead of asics and somewhre sneakers
SOMEWHERE / SOMEWHERE

It’s not uncommon for footwear brands to find collaborators from different industries and niches. In the past, footwear brands have partnered with musicians, artists, and even car companies. While it’s not unusual, it’s certainly not an everyday occurrence. This concept is especially true regarding a collaboration between a famed footwear brand and a cafe. Thankfully, D.C.-based cafe and clothing store, Somewhere, is no stranger to partnerships. In their most recent adventure, the multifaceted store is joining forces with ASICS for a new sneaker that’s clean and effective. While not the first collaboration between the two brands, this new design is a perfectly minimalist shoe that uses pops of color to make it come alive. Full of small details and fun accents, this sneaker is a perfect example of how unexpected partnerships can produce successful designs. 

SOMEWHERE x ASICS GT-2160 “Out of the Blue”

side profile of new asics sneaker
SOMEWHERE / SOMEWHERE

ASICS and Somewhere have reached for the brand’s retro-futuristic GT-2160 model for this minimalist collaboration. With a crisp white synthetic fiber upper as a base, the duo opted for a contrasting cobalt blue on the heel counter and parts of the sole for a striking look. The signature blue is also found on the design’s laces, accented by SOMEWHERE’s wordmark. Alongside the shoe, users will receive a unique keychain, alongside a second pair of laces in neon yellow in a custom shoe box. While there’s no denying that footwear collaborations have become the new norm in the industry, the partnership between SOMEWHERE and ASICS showcases how a long-term and less frequent release is also a special moment for fans. While this release has not seen a global launch, New York fans can purchase their pair with a special pop-up on March 8.

Dandy Del Mar drops new polos to get you ready for the spring
Get the polo that's hot for the market in 2025
Dandy Del Mar blue johnny collar

When the winter starts to be more memory than future dread, your wardrobe will need a seasonal update. Maybe even a seasonal exchange (if you live in NYC, you may understand the off-season wardrobe storage problem). When you are ready for the seasonal updates, picking up some short-sleeve options is the number one item on the list. Everything from tees and button-ups to short-sleeve henleys can make up the perfect spring wardrobe. However, the most classic item for the new season is the polo. The Dandy Del Mar Spring and Summer 2025 hit the shelves a month ago, and they brought great colors and fabrics for us to salivate over. But they added more for our pleasure: new polos to make our warm weather more stylish than ever.
For the love of the johnny collar

There are a handful of polos for your sartorial pleasure when you are ready for the upgrade. While there are some great colors, patterns, and textures to choose from, including moontide and albero in the Cannes Knit polo, dawn in the Antibes Crochet, and The Palamos was blessed with albero and a gorgeous cappuccino. However, the most noticeable aspect of the Dandy Del Mar polo edit is the inclusion of the johnny collar. Many of the Dandy Del Mar polos feature the johnny collar, giving the entire collection the '60s-'70s aesthetic we have always loved about the brand. Now that the weather is starting to turn in our favor, we are ready to have an impossibly stylish spring.
Dandy Del Mar New arrivals

INVINCIBLE x On’s latest partnership is perfectly deconstructed
On, INVINCIBLE release new sneaker
man standing on chair with white On sneakers

While no stranger to collaborations, it’s not often that athletic company On revamps its iconic silhouettes. However, in their latest collaboration with Taiwanese streetwear label INVINCIBLE, the brand is giving one of their iconic shoes a new subtle upgrade. Adding some of INVINCIBLE’s street-style inspired touches, ON’s clean and minimalist silhouette has received some extra edge. While keeping some of the Swiss brand’s traditional aspects, this new collaborative design is a low-key mixture of both brands that appeals to all runners. With the style and ease that embodies On, this running shoe gives faithful fans an extra dose of flair. 
INVINCIBLE x On Cloudmonster 2 “Deconstructed Perfection”

Using On’s Cloudmonster 2 as a base for the design, the new collaboration gets its inspiration from deconstruction. Using a multi-layer upper construction with subtle contrasts and textures, the shoe's design is still clean and simple with a slight touch of style. Touches of brown serve as pops of color throughout the shoe to offset the off-white color of the design. While the exterior saw subtle style upgrades, the technical and performance characteristics remain true to On’s brand. Using the brand’s biggest CloudTec midsole, this design contains the brand’s maximum amount of cushioning and energy return. A nylon-blend Speedboard helps aid in the design’s impact absorption and landing. 

New Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar marks the end of Calibre 5135 era
An end of an era
Audemars Piguet Perpetual Calendar

Since 2025 is Audemars Piguet’s 150th anniversary, the brand rolled out new timepieces into the market to celebrate this feat featuring the new Calibre 7138. But one new watch bids farewell to the Calibre 5135: a limited-edition Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Openworked will be the last watch to feature the movement that has powered the brand's 41 mm openworked selfwinding perpetual calendar watches for almost a decade.

The Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Openworked "150th Anniversary" limited edition was rolled out with a 41mm casing that reflects light stylishly. Speaking of which, the watch also features an open-work design dating back to the early ‘80s—a tribute of some sort, launched on the 150th anniversary as a reminder of the original model. It was inspired by a pocket watch that's exhibited in the Musée Atelier Audemars Piguet (reference 25729). However, the titanium and Bulk Metallic Glass (BMG) on the case and bracelet keep the watch decidedly modern.

