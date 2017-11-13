Spend Less Money on Sunglasses with a Shades Club Subscription

Sunglasses are expensive. That’s not a question — that’s a fact. Sure, there is a lot of technology that goes into the process, but in reality, you are paying for a brand name. If that’s your thing, and you can afford it, more power to you. There are too many awesome sunglasses out there to even count. I’m not here to knock the shades you love; I’m here to introduce you to the shades you’re going to love next.

Meet Shades Club. This (insanely affordable) monthly subscription sunglass service is about to make your life a whole lot easier. If you are like a lot of guys and demand that sunglasses serve their purpose — shielding your eyes from the sun’s bright and harmful rays — but you also desire a little personality to your frames, Shades Club seamlessly offers both.

Shades Club starts by designing sunglasses that are stylish, durable, and Earth-friendly. They have all the bells and whistles of the sunglasses you spend a fortune on — lenses provide UVB/UVA protection and are 100 percent polarized, the temples are wire reinforced, and the hinges self-tighten. What more could you ask for? Perhaps a collapsible case, a microfiber bag that doubles as a cleaning cloth, and, oh yeah, they even float.

So if they can provide all this starting at $24 a month, why are most sunglasses so much more expensive? Simple. It’s all about profit. Markup for sunglasses runs about 2000 percent. No, there isn’t an extra zero on the end by mistake — that’s how much you’re paying a middle man to hold on to your sunglasses until you buy them. Not only that, but one company dominates about 80 percent of the market, so they’re going to do what they want to do with or without you.

The best part about Shades Club is that you get a brand new pair every month. That means if you love a pair, boom, you have a new awesome pair of sunglasses. When a pair comes you are not so fond of, boom, you have a pair to take fishing or wear on your hike. No worries if they get scratched or lost; you just have to wait a month until your next pair shows up. And it’s always a surprise. Don’t worry, these guys are up on the trends and they know what looks good. Once you have more sunglasses than you know what to do with, it’s free (and easy) to cancel.

Plans range from $24 to $29 a month, depending on how committed you are to competing with sunglasses that cost $100 or more. It’s a great idea for you, or a gift. Check out Shades Club for all the info and to sign up.