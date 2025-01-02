 Skip to main content
Seiko’s cherry blossom-inspired Astron watches offer a cosmic twist

These two watches from Seiko will give you a stargazing experience

Seiko Astron GPS Solar
Seiko’s Astron collection is made up of watches with high-quality movements, perfectly designed for precision and accurate timekeeping. Such pieces run on the latest technology, such as the GPS tech, which relies on solar energy to display time.

While the Astron collection has high-performing watches, it is also quite popular for its modern-like and contemporary allure. Seiko recently revamped watches from the previous generation. The latest Astron references have a modern, cherry-like theme highlighted by purple and black hues.

Japanese cherry blossoms have always been admired due to their conspicuous pink color, a hue that’s radiant enough to breathe life into anything. Most designs are based on the daytime appearance of cherry blossoms, but Seiko went in a different direction.

The new design paints a clear picture of cherry blossoms at nighttime, using dark shades and purple color accents. The dial is characterized by a beautiful gradient color with dark purple hues to accentuate different elements. Think of the new view as a quick glance into the sky at night in a garden filled with cherry blossoms.

The top segment looks like a galaxy, thanks to the white glitter and purple hues. The nighttime look is unique and adds some character to these two watches—the SSJ029 and the SSH171. Equipped with four different complications, the SSH171 is more powerful than the SSJ029.

The cherry-inspired pieces will be rolled out into the market by the end of January. While the Seiko SSH171 retails at $2,700, the Seiko SSJ029—the smaller counterpart—is more affordable and retails at $2,600. Only 300 pieces will be launched.

