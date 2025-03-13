 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Salomon’s newest sneaker pack is out of this world

Salomon releases new sneakers

By
model in midair with salomon sneakers
Salomon / Salomon

Although Salomon typically likes to push the boundaries with their footwear, their latest sneaker pack explores new regions. In their new “Moon Pack,” the athletic brand expands on its technological prowess with three new colorways for some of its most popular models. While Salomon has recently focused on improving its collaborations and partnerships with brands like Kith, its in-house offerings are also seeing a major push. With a major push for their latest footwear technology, Salomon’s newest collection is a must for those who want the latest and most innovative shoes. 

Explore with Salomon’s new “Moon Pack”

salomon model on rock
Salomon / Salomon

For their newest “Moon Pack,” Salomon has reimagined three of their most recognized silhouettes. The Speedcross 3, XT-Whisper, and ACS+OG models are included in the “Moon Pack” with a new, futuristic colorway and design inspired by the stars. The three new shades, Castle Rock, Ftw Silver, and Hazlenut, elevate the silhouettes with an outer space look. In these new colorways, green and pink accents add a pop of color against the moody and dark-hued base. While each sneaker has a unique technical feature, all three sneakers are crafted to be lightweight yet supportive. Ensuring the foot is well protected against the elements yet flexible enough to help users maneuver around different terrains. A mix of newer silhouettes and archival designs, like the ACS+OG model, this moon pack combines a bit of every type of shoe in Salomon’s catalog. All three models will be available in the new colorways on March 15 via the Salomon website. The expected range of the collection is set from $140-$160.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
New Balance’s latest MADE in UK sneaker has arrived
New Balance release new sneaker
man tying new balance made in uk sneakers

While New Balance’s many collaborations have become a point of fame for the company, it doesn’t mean the athletic brand’s in-house designs lack style and quality. As part of New Balance’s effort to tap into their global reach, the brand has begun to release unique designs that pay homage to the sneaker’s construction origin. With collections like MADE in USA, MADE in UK, and MADE in Japan as examples, these designs perfectly capture their origins and honor the work of the crafters responsible. New Balance has released a new design celebrating a heritage and sleek look as part of their Made in UK series. Using moodier tones and clean lines, the latest MADE in UK sneaker is a sophisticated trainer that elevates its silhouette. 
Introducing New Balance 991v2 MADE in UK 

Using New Balance’s 2001-era 991v2 silhouette, the brand has reimagined the sneaker with elevated concepts and a rich colorway. Still doning its ABZORB cushioning, the design retains the sneaker’s comfort and support features. In this new iteration, the uppers are crafted from a blend of dark blue nubuck and leather with light blue mesh, creating a texturized and unique base. Cream accents are found throughout the uppers and midsole, creating a strong contrast. With new side panels and a heel logo repositioned off to the side, the small changes significantly impact its overall look. Hailing from the UK, the new MADE in UK sneaker appears timeless and showcases a vintage design. Those looking to elevate their wardrobe with the “Vintage Navy” sneaker can find it on the New Balance web store and select retailers for $268.

Read more
A neon New Balance sneaker is here – and it’s as bold as you would expect
New Balance releases neon sneaker
New Balance neon sneaker product photo

In the past, New Balance has experimented with both colorful and minimalist designs. While a few of their last sneakers have introduced pops of colors throughout, none have had quite the colorful palette as their newest release. Perfectly apt for the future summer season, the most recent New Balance release is not just full of color but a bold kaleidoscope of color. Infusing neon hues throughout the sneaker, this shoe is possibly one of the brand’s brightest. Although the unique colorway captures the eye, the performance features continue to deliver. Fully enriched in 2000s design, this lifestyle sneaker is a flashy, maximalist shoe ready to take over. Whether you need a comfy and statement shoe to run errands or go on walks, this sneaker does all that and more. 
Shine bright with New Balance 740 “Neon Nights”

Aptly named “Neon Nights”, the newest New Balance sneaker is a bold color palette waiting to be worn. Crafted with a ‘Concord Grape’ mesh base, the sneaker takes shape with ‘Purple Fuchsia’ forefoot overlays accenting the vibrant tone. To add even more pop of color, the shoe has “Sun Glow’ yellow accents on the tongue tag, New Balance logos, and the front outsole. Blue and silver tones take over the quarter and heel, while an orange midsole brightens the design even more. Features like the ABZORB midsole and rubber outsole ensure that users look great and feel comfortable and stable. Available via the New Balance web store, the ‘Neon Nights’ sneaker retails for $109. Although the maximalist and vibrancy of the sneaker isn’t for everyone, this bold design is ready to be worn and seen in any scenario.

Read more
Arc’Teryx continues to grow its footwear line with new sneakers
Arc'Teryx reveals new shoe
orange arc'teryx running shoe

After transitioning from a mainstay collaborator to a footwear brand, Arc’Teryx continues its expansion with a new pair of sneakers. Adding a long-distance runner to its lineup, Arc’Teryx is taking its past as a collaborator and meshing performance features with plenty of style. While this new sneaker is minimalist in design, the details and features entice anyone looking for a new running option. While providing a wide variety of colorways, the new Arc’Teryx sneaker allows users to add GORE-TEX to their sneaker. With all the running features you need from a sneaker and the style details from an athleisure shoe, the latest Arc’Teryx release is a positive sign for the brand’s footwear collection. 
Arc’Teryx unveils its ​​Norvan LD 4 Shoe
 

 

Read more