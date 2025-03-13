Salomon’s newest sneaker pack is out of this world

Although Salomon typically likes to push the boundaries with their footwear, their latest sneaker pack explores new regions. In their new “Moon Pack,” the athletic brand expands on its technological prowess with three new colorways for some of its most popular models. While Salomon has recently focused on improving its collaborations and partnerships with brands like Kith, its in-house offerings are also seeing a major push. With a major push for their latest footwear technology, Salomon’s newest collection is a must for those who want the latest and most innovative shoes.

Explore with Salomon’s new “Moon Pack”

For their newest “Moon Pack,” Salomon has reimagined three of their most recognized silhouettes. The Speedcross 3, XT-Whisper, and ACS+OG models are included in the “Moon Pack” with a new, futuristic colorway and design inspired by the stars. The three new shades, Castle Rock, Ftw Silver, and Hazlenut, elevate the silhouettes with an outer space look. In these new colorways, green and pink accents add a pop of color against the moody and dark-hued base. While each sneaker has a unique technical feature, all three sneakers are crafted to be lightweight yet supportive. Ensuring the foot is well protected against the elements yet flexible enough to help users maneuver around different terrains. A mix of newer silhouettes and archival designs, like the ACS+OG model, this moon pack combines a bit of every type of shoe in Salomon’s catalog. All three models will be available in the new colorways on March 15 via the Salomon website. The expected range of the collection is set from $140-$160.