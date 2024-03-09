REI sale: Fleeces from Columbia, The North Face, and more, from $22

There’s a huge sale going on at REI with discounts on many different fleeces including those from Columbia, The North Face, Topo Design, and many others. Whatever your budget, there’s going to be something here for you with prices starting from just $22. As with all sales though, certain sizes are flying out faster than others so you’re going to need to be quick to avoid missing out on the 50+ deals going on at REI right now. If you’ve no idea where to begin, take a look at what we recommend below. Alternatively, just tap the button to see the full sale for yourself.

What to shop for in the REI Fleece Sweater sale

The REI Fleece Sweater sale includes some of the best eco-friendly brands including The North Face and REI itself. One huge discount is 50% off meaning it costs just $42 instead of $85. It’s lightweight and breathable with an impressive warmth-to-weight ratio. It’s perfect for layering under a ski shell or rain jacket, but you can also wear it on its own. Made with 160g Polartec recycled polyester fleece, it’s responsibly made while being everything you could need from a snug pullover.

Another option from one of the best outdoor clothing brands is the which is just $22 so you save $23 off the usual price of $45. It’s a great layer for adding coziness with a fleece construction and a partial snap closure so you can adjust how warm you’re kept.

If you want something even more snug, check out the which is reduced from $129 to $77. It’s a half-zip fleece pullover with a zip-through stand-up collar. The collar is trimmed with recycled nylon from the Houdini collection so you get added wind protection while there are set-in sleeves that provide chafe-free comfort and a wide range of motion. Elasticized spandex binding reinforces the bottom hem and sleeve cuffs, so it feels smooth and soft on your skin.

With nearly 60 items in the REI sale, we’ve only picked out a few key highlights. There are many other styles, designs, and sizes around so it’s a good move to take a look for yourself. Hopefully, the examples above have given you some inspiration so you know what to look for. The sale is likely to end soon with the most popular sizes running low on stock already.

