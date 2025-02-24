 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

WACKO MARIA gives Reebok a leopard makeover in a new sneaker

Reebok, WACKO MARIA releases new sneaker

By
white reebok on leopard background
Reebok / Reebok

With one of Reebok’s most iconic designs reaching its 40th anniversary, the iconic brand was bound to pull out all the stops to celebrate. Along with Japanese streetwear label WACKO MARIA, Reebok is adding a unique twist to one of its timeless silhouettes. While this collaboration marks the first between the two brands, the result would appear like a decades-long partnership. Both brands tap into this collaborative design’s current animal print trend and modernize classic shoes. With two designs expected in this first collection, the collaboration between WACKO MARIA and Reebok has all the makings of a bold and statement future. 

Reebok x WACKO MARIA Club C 85

models wearing white and black reebok
Reebok / Reebok

In honor of Reebok’s Club C 85’s 40th anniversary, the brand and WACKO MARIA are giving the iconic design a one-of-a-kind remix. Using WACKO MARIA’s signature animal print, the sneaker has been updated with a custom leopard print lining and tumbled leather upper. Donning a custom Reebok branding window and tonal laces, every inch of the sneaker has new statement details. A custom tongue label and footbed give the Club C 85 a distinct touch in honor of the collaboration. The sneaker also comes in a custom limited-edition box that matches the shoe’s colorway to complete the look. Those looking to add a bold print to their wardrobe can grab the special edition sneaker on Reebok’s site, WACKO MARIA stores, and select retailers on February 28 for $140. Although these Reebok Club C 85 have remained faithful to their overall design, the addition of WACKO MARIA’s signature features gives it a refreshed look ideal for celebrating its 40th anniversary. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Stacy Adams celebrates 150 years with a new collection
Stacy Adams releases new collection
stacy adams shoe in middle of confetti

It does not happen every day that a brand celebrates its 150th anniversary, but when it does, it’s a cause for celebration. For footwear brand Stacy Adams, this meant releasing a new collection that honored some classic models. In this four-piece collection, the brand focuses on some models that best encapsulate their history throughout the 150 years. Founded in 1875, Stacy Adams has come a long way to become a staple in men’s footwear. With classic styles and debonair features, there’s no doubt as to their lengthy success. Constantly evolving with the times, Stacy Adams is a timeless brand that continues to deliver stylish options, even after all these years. 
Stacy Adams 150th Anniversary capsule collection

Stacy Adams takes on three staple designs in their four-piece anniversary capsule collection: Madison, Dayton, and Concorde. This collection includes the Henry Cap Toe Lace-up Boot, which takes its inspiration from the original Madison design. Crafted with a leather upper, modern stacked heel, and Flexzone technology, the boot is an ideal everyday boot that combines style with comfort. Also taking inspiration from Madison is the new William Cap Toe Oxford, which includes a perforated line along the toe. The William Cap Toe Oxford also has a stacked heel with Flexzone technology. 

Read more
This might be adidas’ most luxurious Samba sneaker yet
adidas announces new Samba sneaker
product photo of adidas maroon sneaker

It’s no secret that adidas’ Samba sneaker has become some of the hottest sneakers of the time, with its narrow and chic style. With the heightened popularity of the shoe, adidas has taken advantage of the momentum with various collaborations and remixes that appeal to a multitude of Samba lovers. Some previous Samba remixes, specifically the Wales Bonner collaboration, have gained cult status with their luxurious look and feel. Taking this luxe design as inspiration, adidas has unveiled a new elevated Samba sneaker complete with a hairy texture. While the texture might seem less sophisticated, the design is sleek and statement. Available in two chic colorways, the newest Samba sneaker might be one of their finest creations yet. 
adidas Samba ‘Pony Hair’ pack

For the first of the colorways, the Samba sneaker is crafted in a maroon pony hair texture with woven stitching for a handmade look. Complete with light pink Three Stripes along the side and two sets of laces, this sneaker is the ultimate pop of color to add to your look. For those looking for a more neutral look, the Samba will also come in a White/Core Black colorway, for a more classic look. Both color combinations utilize the sleek Pony Hair texture for an elevated feature that doesn’t overpower the look. Both colorways will retail for $120 and be made available later this year via the adidas platform. Although fans will still have to wait for a pair, there’s no doubt this sneaker is already proving to be a success.

Read more
Keep your feet warm and dry: A guide to men’s winter shoes
Snow boots vs. winter shoes
Man wearing hiking boots in the snow with red laces

Are you as sick of winter as I am? Well, buckle up because winter isn't sick of us yet and is sticking around. As I walked to the corner bodega this morning, the snow was falling, and it was sticking. It is doing its best to make our lives more inconvenient by the day, and to keep my car parked permanently in the same place for fear of black ice. It isn't all bad, the best part of the winter is you get to break out your favorite sweaters and the best coats for a few months. You get a break from the sweltering heat of the summer.

The worst part? The snow piles up, and everything becomes more cumbersome. Driving is harder. Walking to the office is more precarious. Even going to get the mail is a pain in the neck, literally, if you fall on the ice. But if you have the proper footwear, that isn't an issue. I learned a hard lesson long ago: The wrong shoes can be the difference between an uneventful trip to the office and a broken tailbone. Men's winter shoes are a must-have for your closet, and they will help you navigate the months until you need to trade them in for the waterproof needs of the April showers.
What kind of shoes to wear in the winter

Read more