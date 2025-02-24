WACKO MARIA gives Reebok a leopard makeover in a new sneaker

With one of Reebok’s most iconic designs reaching its 40th anniversary, the iconic brand was bound to pull out all the stops to celebrate. Along with Japanese streetwear label WACKO MARIA, Reebok is adding a unique twist to one of its timeless silhouettes. While this collaboration marks the first between the two brands, the result would appear like a decades-long partnership. Both brands tap into this collaborative design’s current animal print trend and modernize classic shoes. With two designs expected in this first collection, the collaboration between WACKO MARIA and Reebok has all the makings of a bold and statement future.

Reebok x WACKO MARIA Club C 85

In honor of Reebok’s Club C 85’s 40th anniversary, the brand and WACKO MARIA are giving the iconic design a one-of-a-kind remix. Using WACKO MARIA’s signature animal print, the sneaker has been updated with a custom leopard print lining and tumbled leather upper. Donning a custom Reebok branding window and tonal laces, every inch of the sneaker has new statement details. A custom tongue label and footbed give the Club C 85 a distinct touch in honor of the collaboration. The sneaker also comes in a custom limited-edition box that matches the shoe’s colorway to complete the look. Those looking to add a bold print to their wardrobe can grab the special edition sneaker on Reebok’s site, WACKO MARIA stores, and select retailers on February 28 for $140. Although these Reebok Club C 85 have remained faithful to their overall design, the addition of WACKO MARIA’s signature features gives it a refreshed look ideal for celebrating its 40th anniversary.