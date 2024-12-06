Reebok and Aries reunite for their boldest release yet

After their successful launch earlier this year, sports brand Reebok and London-based label Aries are reuniting for an even bolder release for the end of the year. For this release, both brands are taking on the Instapump Fury 94 silhouette, giving it a bolder and more modern look. This drop will include two unisex colorways that play into the sneaker’s futuristic yet street-style design. While this isn’t the first time Reebok has used the Instapump Fury 94 in collaboration, the street-style-inspired details and design give it a unique feel. While it might not be the slimmest or most subtle sneaker on the market, everything about this collaborative sneaker exudes style and innovation. For those not afraid to push the boundaries with their sneaker collection, this sneaker is the perfect way to close out the year.

Reebok x Aries Instapump Fury 94 collection

While the brands have taken on the Instapump Fury 94 collection, the new details have transformed it into a completely new design. Featuring a Synthetic Nappa Leather bladder with custom mesh detailing on the tongue and toe, this shoe is the epitome of retro-futuristic style. Aries’ iconic reflective accents are included on the heel, as well as custom Aries heel clips. On the sole and trends of each Instapump Fury 94, Aries’ distinctive Flura yellow and orange appear, making it even bolder. Aries and Reebok are featured on the branded tongue, along with the one-of-a-kind collector’s black box that houses the shoes. These sneakers will be available in metallic silver and classic black hues, giving users the option of the style that works for their wardrobe. Fans can purchase the sneaker beginning on December 6 via Aries’ web store or Reebok starting December 12th. The sneaker retails for $250 and will surely entice many.

