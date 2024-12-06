 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Reebok and Aries reunite for their boldest release yet

Reebok, Aries release new shoe

By
black sneaker against silver background with reebok and aries balloons around it
Reebok / Reebok

After their successful launch earlier this year, sports brand Reebok and London-based label Aries are reuniting for an even bolder release for the end of the year. For this release, both brands are taking on the Instapump Fury 94 silhouette, giving it a bolder and more modern look. This drop will include two unisex colorways that play into the sneaker’s futuristic yet street-style design. While this isn’t the first time Reebok has used the Instapump Fury 94 in collaboration, the street-style-inspired details and design give it a unique feel. While it might not be the slimmest or most subtle sneaker on the market, everything about this collaborative sneaker exudes style and innovation. For those not afraid to push the boundaries with their sneaker collection, this sneaker is the perfect way to close out the year. 

Reebok x Aries Instapump Fury 94 collection

man wearing one black and one silver sneaker
Reebok / Reebok

While the brands have taken on the Instapump Fury 94 collection, the new details have transformed it into a completely new design. Featuring a Synthetic Nappa Leather bladder with custom mesh detailing on the tongue and toe, this shoe is the epitome of retro-futuristic style. Aries’ iconic reflective accents are included on the heel, as well as custom Aries heel clips. On the sole and trends of each Instapump Fury 94, Aries’ distinctive Flura yellow and orange appear, making it even bolder. Aries and Reebok are featured on the branded tongue, along with the one-of-a-kind collector’s black box that houses the shoes. These sneakers will be available in metallic silver and classic black hues, giving users the option of the style that works for their wardrobe. Fans can purchase the sneaker beginning on December 6 via Aries’ web store or Reebok starting December 12th. The sneaker retails for $250 and will surely entice many. 

Shop Reebok x Aries Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
CAT and MLS star Maarten Paes release new collaboration
A collection that works as hard as an MLS goalie
cat x mls maarten in hoodie

Hard work is never something CAT runs from. They are a brand that endeavors to help you get the job done in comfort and style. While they are known for durable clothing that keeps you warm and moving and hardworking boots that don't give up so you don't have to, they are also becoming known for their collaboration and sponsorship of Major League Soccer. The newest CAT x MLS collaboration is with none other than star goalie Maarten Paes.

Maarten Paes gained renown as a Dutch footballer who made the jump to the MLS when he was picked up by FC Dallas, where he became an all-star. Now that he has a new collaboration with CAT, he gets an opportunity to create a collection that works as hard as he does.
More MLS from CAT

Read more
SATISFY and Oakley release next chapter in collaboration
Merging Innovative Eyewear with High-Performance Apparel
satisfy and oakley shirt glasses

Brian Partouche was inspired to start SATISFY in 2015 after becoming addicted to running and feeling that no activewear brands represented him and who he was. He was drawn to the idea that running is a personal experience, similar to skateboarding and snowboarding, which he enjoyed growing up. Oakley started in 1975 by creating motorcycle grips that innovated the industry and they have been revolutionizing the sports eyewear for the last five decades. The French running company has collaborated with the revered California sunglasses brand for the fourth time to bring the newest chapter of an ongoing partnership that brings innovation without compromising technical superiority. SATISFY and Oakley release their next step in collaboration.
A continuing collaboration

The brands introduce Plantaris: Precision in Every Detail. There are two primary products in their newest drop, a pair of sunglasses and a tee.

Read more
Reebok reimagines the Classic Leather for a new era
Reebok's famed sneaker gets a refresh
model wearing black Reebok sneakers

Although many of Reebok’s recent designs have become instant must-haves, no sneaker in their lineup is as iconic as the Classic Leather sneaker. A simple design, the Classic Leather is an instantly recognizable shoe that’s lasted multiple generations. Along with Places + Faces, Reebok has turned this timeless sneaker into a modern hit. Places + Faces, a Tumblr blog turned lifestyle and photography company, has turned to the impact of music to pull inspiration into this new sneaker. Available in two colorways, this collaboration is a gentle remix that refreshes this staple sneaker. 
Places + Faces x Reebok Classic Leather

While this collaborative sneaker doesn’t seem drastically different, the subtle details and switches breathe new air into the design. True to the UK’s Places + Faces brand, there are plenty of reflective details on the vector, heel, and tongue. A vintage-inspired tongue adds a retro flair to the shoe, along with reflective laces for extra style. Complete with an EVA midsole, the Classic Leather is complete with a rubber outsole and textile lining. This remixed sneaker comes in two classic colorways: Chalk/Silver/White and Black/Silver/White.

Read more