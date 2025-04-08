 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Raymond Weil expands the Freelancer collection with a black skeleton model

New Skeleton design from Raymond Weil

By
Raymond Weil Freelancer Skeleton
Raymond Weil Freelancer Skeleton Raymond Weil / Raymond Weil

Raymond Weil reimagines the Freelancer model with a new skeleton design, which takes the aesthetics to the next level and offers superb views of the watch’s inner workings.

The Freelancer line has always been a symbol of modern style and sophistication. “Freelancer, as its name implies, symbolizes the liberty to express our mastery while honoring our heritage. Today, more than ever, this collection both encapsulates the essence of our family brand and charts the path to our future,” said Elie Bernheim, CEO of Raymond Weil.

Recommended Videos

The dial is built around an in-house caliber, RW1212, that dates back to 2007 but was recently revamped to give the front face a contemporary, sporty aesthetic. As a model that creates a balance between mechanical precision and style, this piece immerses enthusiasts into a new world with a simple design, highlighted by curved lines spanning across the dial. Just above the 6 o’clock denotation, there’s a beautiful cut-out, designed to offer clear views of the balance wheel and the mechanical artistry of the caliber.

Even though the inner workings of the timepiece are highlighted by a silverish luster that creates contrast between different sections, the white minute track breathes some life into the dial and makes it look more lively. At the center of the dial is a tonneau-shaped minute hand and hour hand, filled with Super-Luminova for enhanced visibility.

The Raymond Weil Freelancer Skeleton is paired with a black calf strap, fitted with a unique black folding clap designed by the brand. As a limited edition model, the number will be capped at 500 pieces, and each will retail at $3,625. It will be officially launched in August 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
Parmigiani Fleurier expands Tonda PF collection with four new models
Parmigiani pushes boundaries
Tonda PF Sekelton Detai against grey background

Parmigiani Fleurier displayed four fresh additions to the well-regarded Tonda PF assortment. Every item considers separate features of modern watch creation. These features span dimensions and material advances.

A significant item is the Tonda PF Chronograph No Date. It exists in a smaller 40mm stainless steel frame version as well as in Mineral Blue face. The polished product does without a date display. The results are a cleaner appearance. It keeps its COSC-certified built-in manufacture device. The device works at 36,000 motions each hour. At a mere 6.95mm, the device offers a 65-hour power supply.

Read more
H. Moser & Cie unveils striking color palette in bold new watch collection
From cosmic gradients to neon sunbursts: H. Moser & Cie's daring color palette debuts at Watches & Wonders
Endeavour Tourbillon in Lapiz Lazuli blue

Luxury watchmaker H. Moser and Cie is currently in the spotlight at Watches and Wonders with the release of the POP Collection, a debut that takes the minimalist aesthetic through a bold experiment in color. The independent Swiss brand, highly regarded for its sophisticated yet understated vibe, has debuted five bold new fumé dial variations—each of which has been paired with accompanying alligator straps to maximize the visual impact.  
18 timepieces to choose from

Moser & Cie are revered for striking releases and their latest includes eighteen singular timepieces across three distinct models, each bringing their own perspective of natural beauty through exquisite gemstone dials. The brand’s lineup includes the Endeavour Small Seconds in 38mm steel cases (limited to 28 pieces), the Endeavour Tourbillon in 40mm steel (limited to 5 pieces), and the exclusive Endeavour Minute Repeater Tourbillon in 40mm red gold (each a unique creation). These meticulously crafted masterpieces showcase dials crafted from rare, intensely-hued stones: Burmese jade symbolizing wisdom, luminous pink opal representing creativity, vibrant turquoise representing protection, and rich blue lapis lazuli signifying truth – each presented in H. Moser & Cie’s signature minimalist aesthetic. That means there are no logos or indices to compete with the stones' organic brilliance. This convergence of immaculate horology and artistry doubles down on the brand’s reputation for crafting watches that are both functionally brilliant and artistically expressive.
Insiders have spoken and sing its praises

Read more
The Maurice Lacroix 1975 Collection: A trip down memory lane
Maurice Lacroix revamps a collection from the past
Maurice Lacroix 1975 Collection

Maurice Lacroix just launched a collection of new watches with retro and modern features—the 1975 collection—to mark a special moment in its history, the 50th anniversary. The brand borrowed a few traits from the Les Classique collection and upgraded the design to keep up with the times. Think of it as a full circle moment for the brand, when the beginning merges with the end.

This new collection features 12 pieces with multiple dial colors and different mechanisms to offer different styling options. While the 12 variants have a basic design that’s quite identical, the difference boils down to small details such as the dial color. The primary colors are blue, white, and black.

Read more