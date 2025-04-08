Raymond Weil expands the Freelancer collection with a black skeleton model

Raymond Weil reimagines the Freelancer model with a new skeleton design, which takes the aesthetics to the next level and offers superb views of the watch’s inner workings.

The Freelancer line has always been a symbol of modern style and sophistication. “Freelancer, as its name implies, symbolizes the liberty to express our mastery while honoring our heritage. Today, more than ever, this collection both encapsulates the essence of our family brand and charts the path to our future,” said Elie Bernheim, CEO of Raymond Weil.

The dial is built around an in-house caliber, RW1212, that dates back to 2007 but was recently revamped to give the front face a contemporary, sporty aesthetic. As a model that creates a balance between mechanical precision and style, this piece immerses enthusiasts into a new world with a simple design, highlighted by curved lines spanning across the dial. Just above the 6 o’clock denotation, there’s a beautiful cut-out, designed to offer clear views of the balance wheel and the mechanical artistry of the caliber.

Even though the inner workings of the timepiece are highlighted by a silverish luster that creates contrast between different sections, the white minute track breathes some life into the dial and makes it look more lively. At the center of the dial is a tonneau-shaped minute hand and hour hand, filled with Super-Luminova for enhanced visibility.

The Raymond Weil Freelancer Skeleton is paired with a black calf strap, fitted with a unique black folding clap designed by the brand. As a limited edition model, the number will be capped at 500 pieces, and each will retail at $3,625. It will be officially launched in August 2025.