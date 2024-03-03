Ray-Ban sale: Up to 55% off over 600 pairs of sunglasses

Before you know it, summer will be here and you’ll be spending a lot more time outdoors. One accessory that is an absolute must-have for the warmer weather are sunglasses. If you want to find the perfect pair for the upcoming summer months, we have a sale just for you.

Right now at Jomashop, you can get up to 55% off over 600 pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses. Shop classic styles such as the aviator, wayfarer or clubmaster in an array of colors and tints. You’ll also find a bunch of other versatile styles available at a discounted price. Don’t wait, shop these sunglasses now before time run outs. Click the button below to start your browsing journey.

What you should buy during the Ray-Ban sale

Before you shop this sale, check out our favorite sunglasses for summer and see if any styles catch your eye. For those who love a refined aviator shape, shop the Outdoorsman Green Classic Aviator for $99, the Shooter Green Classic Aviator for $99, the Gray Gradient Aviator for $93, the quintessential gold metal Green Aviator for $95, the Aviator Metal II Classic for $97 and the Classic B-15 Aviator for $98. All of these styles are less than $100 and will forever remain a stylish accessory. Ray-Ban is known for their proprietary Clubmaster style and you can find a few of these options at a discounted price. Shop the Clubmaster Classic for $100 in black and tortoise colors with green or brown lenses.

For more of a retro look, you can find the Round Metal Sunglasses for $100, the Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses for $100, the Marshall II for $100, the Leonard Sunglasses for $100, the Octagon 1972 for $100 and the Round Metal Legend Sunglasses for $100. Let’s not forget about the brand’s other beloved style, the Wayfarer which you can find on sale in various color options for $100. If you want something with a bit more tech, don’t forget that Ray-Ban and Facebook released snazzy smart glasses.

Grab one (or two!) new pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses during this sale at Jomashop. You can get up to 55% percent off some of the brand’s most iconic and popular styles that can be worn all year long.

