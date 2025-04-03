 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Piaget expands their Andy Warhol collection to honor a friendship

Bringing back more for the love of the artist

By
Piaget Andy Warhol watch face
Piaget

Imagine walking into a New York City high society event. There are people everywhere that any good New Yorker would know. Woody Allen regails people with his stories from set. Tony Bennet turning down requests to serenade the crowd with one of his croony tunes. One other thing you would likely see is one of the world’s most prominent watchmakers, Yves Piaget, standing off in a corner and yucking it up with one of the most famous and eccentric New Yorkers ever, Andy Warhol. The two had a very close bond for a long time, and while the artist was known for many watches, Sotheby’s sold off his estate after his death and found seven Piagets. His favorite, one that became known as the Piaget Andy Warhol Watch, has captivated collectors for decades. Now, the brand hit Watches and Wonders intending to expand the collection in 2025.

Adding to a beloved collectors item

Piaget Andy Warhol
Piaget

From 1972 to 1977, Piaget developed the then-named 15102, and it became known as the Black Tie for years. It wasn’t until Piaget joined forces with The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts that the watch officially became known as the Andy Warhol watch. Known for its square shape and its art deco style, it became a favorite of the artist, and customers were able to customize it to their own liking, expressing themselves on their wrist the way Warhol did in his work. This year, the collection expands with two more models with Tiger’s Eye, a silky rich amber ornamental stone with deep orange and brown tones. Loved in the 60s and 70s, these are the perfect addition to pay further homage to a friendship crafted in that era.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Parmigiani Fleurier expands Tonda PF collection with four new models
Parmigiani pushes boundaries
Tonda PF Sekelton Detai against grey background

Parmigiani Fleurier displayed four fresh additions to the well-regarded Tonda PF assortment. Every item considers separate features of modern watch creation. These features span dimensions and material advances.

A significant item is the Tonda PF Chronograph No Date. It exists in a smaller 40mm stainless steel frame version as well as in Mineral Blue face. The polished product does without a date display. The results are a cleaner appearance. It keeps its COSC-certified built-in manufacture device. The device works at 36,000 motions each hour. At a mere 6.95mm, the device offers a 65-hour power supply.

Read more
H. Moser & Cie unveils striking color palette in bold new watch collection
From cosmic gradients to neon sunbursts: H. Moser & Cie's daring color palette debuts at Watches & Wonders
Endeavour Tourbillon in Lapiz Lazuli blue

Luxury watchmaker H. Moser and Cie is currently in the spotlight at Watches and Wonders with the release of the POP Collection, a debut that takes the minimalist aesthetic through a bold experiment in color. The independent Swiss brand, highly regarded for its sophisticated yet understated vibe, has debuted five bold new fumé dial variations—each of which has been paired with accompanying alligator straps to maximize the visual impact.  
18 timepieces to choose from

Moser & Cie are revered for striking releases and their latest includes eighteen singular timepieces across three distinct models, each bringing their own perspective of natural beauty through exquisite gemstone dials. The brand’s lineup includes the Endeavour Small Seconds in 38mm steel cases (limited to 28 pieces), the Endeavour Tourbillon in 40mm steel (limited to 5 pieces), and the exclusive Endeavour Minute Repeater Tourbillon in 40mm red gold (each a unique creation). These meticulously crafted masterpieces showcase dials crafted from rare, intensely-hued stones: Burmese jade symbolizing wisdom, luminous pink opal representing creativity, vibrant turquoise representing protection, and rich blue lapis lazuli signifying truth – each presented in H. Moser & Cie’s signature minimalist aesthetic. That means there are no logos or indices to compete with the stones' organic brilliance. This convergence of immaculate horology and artistry doubles down on the brand’s reputation for crafting watches that are both functionally brilliant and artistically expressive.
Insiders have spoken and sing its praises

Read more
The Todd Snyder x UNIMATIC collaboration is the first of its kind
An unparalleled combination of style and functionality
Todd Snyder x Unimatic still

The Todd Snyder x UNIMATIC collaboration is the first of its kind. This is not because Todd Snyder has never made watches; of course, he has. But because this is the first time the legendary designer has worked with UNIMATIC, who has a design philosophy centered on functionality, updating traditional watch styles with a modern, minimalist approach to create distinctive, one-of-a-kind pieces. With the two of them coming together, this is bound to be a quick job selling out of this limited edition.

"I first discovered UNIMATIC a few years ago on Pinterest — I’m an obsessive Pinterest user. I was instantly drawn in and thought, ‘What is this? These are incredible.’” says Snyder, Founder and President of Todd Snyder. “I started incorporating UNIMATIC into my seasonal mood boards, always envisioning our guy, his life, and of course, the watch he’s wearing. When I finally met Giovanni and Simone from UNIMATIC, I knew — this was the watch.”
Combining the style of Todd Snyder with the craftsmanship of UNIMATIC

Read more