Piaget expands their Andy Warhol collection to honor a friendship

Imagine walking into a New York City high society event. There are people everywhere that any good New Yorker would know. Woody Allen regails people with his stories from set. Tony Bennet turning down requests to serenade the crowd with one of his croony tunes. One other thing you would likely see is one of the world’s most prominent watchmakers, Yves Piaget, standing off in a corner and yucking it up with one of the most famous and eccentric New Yorkers ever, Andy Warhol. The two had a very close bond for a long time, and while the artist was known for many watches, Sotheby’s sold off his estate after his death and found seven Piagets. His favorite, one that became known as the Piaget Andy Warhol Watch, has captivated collectors for decades. Now, the brand hit Watches and Wonders intending to expand the collection in 2025.

Adding to a beloved collectors item

From 1972 to 1977, Piaget developed the then-named 15102, and it became known as the Black Tie for years. It wasn’t until Piaget joined forces with The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts that the watch officially became known as the Andy Warhol watch. Known for its square shape and its art deco style, it became a favorite of the artist, and customers were able to customize it to their own liking, expressing themselves on their wrist the way Warhol did in his work. This year, the collection expands with two more models with Tiger’s Eye, a silky rich amber ornamental stone with deep orange and brown tones. Loved in the 60s and 70s, these are the perfect addition to pay further homage to a friendship crafted in that era.