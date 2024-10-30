Hender Scheme, Pendleton new collaboration

In their first collaboration, Japenese-based Hender Scheme and Oregan-based Pendleton combine the best of their craft to create the perfect winter shoe collection. Unveiling two new distinct designs in two colorways, this collaborative shoe is a unique offering that will have a place in your closet long after this season. Pendleton, known for its identifiable wool pattern, delivers its distinct touch for a design as timeless as modern. Also offering Hender Scheme’s quality leather, there’s no doubt of the craftsmanship behind this partnership.

Hender Scheme x Pendleton

In their inaugural collection, the collaboration’s SKM design comes in the form of a comfortable hybrid model. Made of pebble leather uppers and a patterned wool fabric over the toe box. The bulky Vibram lug sole adds extra traction and sturdiness to the design, giving the wearers more freedom to move around on any terrain. Complete with classic laces on the top, these derby-style shoes are an instant classic that can serve in casual dressier settings. Also included in this collection is a classic clog wrapped in a classic Pendleton wool design with leather handles. The first hybrid model comes in Pendleton’s Harding pattern and black, as well as, Riorancho and dark brown. The same colorways are available for their clog option.

Recommended Videos

With two new fascinating styles that rework some classic offerings, this collaboration brings out the best of the two brands. Those looking to purchase can find this collection at select Hender Scheme locations and the Hender Scheme web store. This collection also includes apparel fitted with classic Pendleton wool patterns.