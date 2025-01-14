 Skip to main content
Panerai reintroduces vintage style with Luminor Tre Giorni PAM01628

A new Panerai watch that goes back in time

By
Panerai Luminor Tre Giorni PAM01628
Panerai Luminor Tre Giorni PAM01628 Panerai / Panerai

Panerai has been rolling out modern watches in the past few years, characterized by a contemporary look, but it’s now on a new path, thanks to the Luminor  Tre Giorni PAM01628.

The new watch has a minimalist and classic aesthetic from the good old days. Panerai focused on military pieces back in the day, and this new watch is reminiscent of that aesthetic. The Tre Giorni PAM01628 comes with a 47mm stainless steel casing, accentuated by a unique finish that makes the surface look a little bit old.

Just like other Panerai watch models, the Tre Giorni PAM01628 has a huge crown guard besides the 3 O’clock denotation. It is fitted with a black dial, which creates a contrast between the stainless steel casing and the elements featured on the front face. Panerai opted for a minimalistic look while designing this watch—the dial doesn’t have conspicuous elements.

But, the Arabic hour markers take the look to a whole new level. It’s worth noting that the brand featured numeral markers and bar hour markers on the dial, creating a balance between the two. Hour markers have a conspicuous beige color, complemented by a Super-LumiNova fill, which makes it easier to read time at night.

At the heart of the watch, there’s a powerful mechanism, the caliber P.3000, which offers a 72-hour power reserve.

The brown strap is one of the most striking features of the watch—it adds to the look, complementing other elements, such as the crown guard and hour markers. This watch retails at $11,000.

