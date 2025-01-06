On honors the Year of the Snake with new sneakers

Recently, many brands are celebrating the Lunar New Year with numerous themed designs following differing strategies. While some have opted for bold ‘Year of the Snake’ designs, others have chosen a more subtle approach. Brands like On have used some of their most iconic designs to deliver limited edition designs you can easily use once the year ends. For those looking for a unique shoe that easily blends into your closet, On’s latest release is all about simplicity yet staying on theme. Utilizing two of their recognizable designs, On’s sneakers are the perfect thematic design that adds a pop of color to your closet.

On’s Year of the Snake limited edition collection

Taking on the Cloudtilt and Coloud X 4, On is celebrating the Year of the Snake with a pop of color. While many have incorporated bolder patterns, On has chosen a subtle yet bold red to accent their iconic sneakers. Utilizing red in the sock liner and accents of the laces, these shoes are a subdued nod to the Lunar New Year. Gold accents throughout the sneakers add to the festivity. In both designs, the brand has added a lowkey tactile snake print that gives another depth and texture to the shoe. Both sneakers are limited edition and retail for $160 and $170. Available via On’s website, it’s no secret these designs won’t remain in stock for long. For those looking to start the new year with a fresh pair of sneakers, On’s Year of the Snake is an ideal option to get you through the new year.

Shop Now