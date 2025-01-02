 Skip to main content
Celebrate the Year of the Snake with Dr. Martens’ newest collection

Dr. Martens release new collection

With the start of the ‘Year of the Snake’, many brands take to their most iconic designs and give them a thoughtful and thematic makeover. Although these remixes can often appear gimmicky and niche, Dr. Martens’ latest collection is a perfectly curated array of options you can use after the year ends. In celebration of the occasion, the brand has reworked three emblematic designs with small details and upgrades to get you into the spirit of the year. While still celebrating the Year of the Snake, these design features are still subtle enough to blend seamlessly with the rest of your wardrobe. 

Dr. Martens’ ‘Year of the Snake’ collection

For the celebratory campaign, Dr. Martens has taken to its 1460, 1461, and Ramsey Creeper designs for a thematic snake print makeover. For their iconic 1460 lace-up boot, the brand pairs full-grain leather with a diamond embossing effect at the toe box and adds brown snakeskin on the heel counter. Completing the new design is a brown sole with golden snake lace charms. In the 1461 lace-up shoe, they adorned a snakeskin on the heel counter and introduced a red sole to the design. The Ramsey Creeper sees the most change with full brown and black snakeskin printed leather and brass metal charms. All three designs come in decorated shoe boxes with a snake stripe running through them. These designs range from $140-$170 and are now available via Dr. Martens’ web store. A wonderful way to celebrate a new year, these three designs blend thematic and practical. Even after the Year of the Snake ends, these designs are useable and trendy styles that are easy to style at any time. 

