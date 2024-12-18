 Skip to main content
Oak & Oscar releases rugged Humboldt GMT SAR watch for outdoor adventurers

A trip to the woods with the Humboldt GMT SAR Edition

Oak Oscar Humboldt GMT SAR Edition
Oak Oscar Humboldt GMT SAR Edition Oak & Oscar / Oak & Oscar

Oak & Oscar has always been popular for its outdoor inclinations, which is one reason why it created a watch that aligns with the outdoorsy vibe: the Oak & Oscar Humboldt GMT SAR Edition. For this limited edition watch, the brand teamed up with the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, which patrols northern Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA) and the entire St. Louis County region.

Covering a piece of land stretching over 100,000 acres, the Minnesota Boundary Waters Canoe area consists of woodlands with natural streams and lakes—a peaceful haven for getting in touch with nature.

While such a place is a perfect spot for reconnecting with nature, it is a double-edged sword that cuts both ways because anyone can get lost in the woods. As a part of the Boundary Water Business Coalition, Oak & Oscar unveiled a timepiece that the rescue team can use on different missions.

The GMT watch is inspired by a model launched in 2022, the Humboldt GMT. However, a few changes were made to the original timepiece to keep up with the times.

For starters, this new timepiece comes with a titanium casing, a material that’s much lighter than stainless steel. It is also ideal for high and extreme temperatures, making it easier for anyone to rock it for long hours.

Featuring a well-detailed compass bezel, the Oak & Oscar Humboldt GMT SAR Edition can provide guidance in an extensive place like Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area.

The dial and bezel are characterized by a blue-like hue, which is complemented by orange and white marks, accentuating other elements on the watch. At the heart of the watch, there’s an automatic Sellita SW330 mechanism that delivers a 56-hour power reserve.

One of the most striking features of this timepiece is the orange strap, thanks to the woodland art.

The Humboldt GMT SAR Edition retails at $2,386.

