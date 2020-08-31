Despite what the conspiracy loons would have you believe, climate change is a real thing. We’re killing our planet; just how fast is a matter of debate. Some estimates warn that, by 2050, there may be more plastics in our oceans than fish. The good news is that there’s still time to do something about it. Eliminating virgin and single-use plastics is a vital first step. Thankfully, the most eco-conscious gear brands are doing their part to create sustainable goods out of materials that might otherwise be destined for the landfill. San Diego’s Nixon just announced an innovative recycled bag collection that proves our future needn’t look so grim.

Nixon’s all-new H20 Yeah! line includes duffel bags, backpacks, totes, and other niche carry products. All are functional, versatile, durable, and stylish. But, what truly sets them apart is that all are made from eco-conscious Repreve Our Ocean performance fiber — a unique material created entirely from ocean-bound plastic bottles. For Nixon, that means every bag in the H20 Yeah! line removes as many as 20 bottles from circulation — bottles that likely would have found their way into a landfill or worse. The California-based maker is the first in the U.S. to utilize the next-generation material in a full line of bags.

The world’s great garbage patches — those Texas-sized collections of trash endlessly circling the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Oceans — garner the lion’s share of plastic-related media coverage. Yet, the majority of plastic pollution, including everything from electronic waste to soda bottles to microplastics, finds its way into the water from humans living along the coast. Repreve Our Ocean sources its plastics from within 50 kilometers of the most at-risk waterways in developing regions and countries around the world.

Nixon has long been known as a watch and accessory maker. But, with a headquarters just steps from the Pacific Ocean, the brand has always been mindful of the environmental impact of its products. President Nancy Dynan confirms, “Our Southern California headquarters has deliberately always been just a few blocks from the ocean. Being the first in the U.S. to use Repreve Our Ocean fiber in bags hits very close to home and signifies how important the environment is to everyone associated with Nixon. The bag line also amplifies our direction as an accessory brand that goes beyond watches.”

Bags in the H20 Yeah! line start at $25. The collection includes versatile duffels and backpacks in various sizes that are ideal for travel or everyday commuting. For light carry purposes, the chest-mounted Bandit Chest Bag keeps your EDC front-and-center; the Large Heist Bag is good for ordinary shopping runs; and the Wizard Stick Beverage Sling is purpose-built for, well, slinging a six-pack down to the campsite.

For more eco-conscious goods, check out our other favorite outdoor gear brands that cleverly use recycled materials.

Editors' Recommendations