 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

These elusive and super rare Nike Dunk Low sneakers are being re-released this spring

It's been 25 years since these Nike shoes first debuted

Sarah Veldman
By
Nike Dunk Low Reverse Curry sneakers white background
Nike

If you’re a sneakerhead, you know that the world of footwear is a fascinating, ever-evolving landscape. In the realm of iconic kicks, the Nike Dunks have always held a special place, and this spring, sneaker enthusiasts are in for a treat with the re-release of the elusive and super rare Nike Dunk Low ‘Reverse Curry’ sneakers.

The Nike Dunk Low ‘Reverse Curry’ has become a legend in sneaker culture, a mythical grail that has left collectors and enthusiasts alike in awe. In 1999, this sartorial masterpiece emerged, crafted exclusively for the discerning fashion enthusiasts in Japan. These coveted gems found their home in selective boutiques, shrouding them in an air of exclusivity that rendered acquisition virtually impossible for those beyond Japanese borders.

Recommended Videos

Fast forward to the present day, and the iconic sneakers are set to mark their 25th anniversary, shedding their exclusive past. Nike is gearing up for a global celebration, liberating the Dunk Low ‘Reverse Curry’ from its geographical confinement. As the anniversary countdown commences, one can’t help but anticipate the inevitable allure, knowing all too well that lovers, once again, are poised to embark on a lavish spending spree.

Nike Dunk Low Reverse Curry sneakers white background
Nike

The Nike Dunk Low ‘Reverse Curry’ design

Draped in a luxurious all-leather ensemble, the foundation boasts an exquisite ‘Dark Curry’ hue. The iconic Swoosh gracefully traverses the sides, paying homage to its original counterpart from a bygone era. Delve deeper, and you’ll discover the distinctive Nike insignia meticulously stitched onto the tongue tag and heel badge.

Related

Beneath the surface, the midsole introduces a touch of innovation, incorporating rubber infusion for enhanced bounce and comfort—qualities inherent to the Dunk as a versatile basketball shoe. The ensemble concludes with an earthy golden brown outsole, adding a final touch of sophistication.

Other Nike Dunk Low iterations that were released only in Japan, the “Brazil,” “Plum,” and “Ultraman,” are set to make a triumphant return to the scene as well. If you’re a dedicated follower of these iconic silhouettes, gear up for a thrilling ride in 2024, where the sneaker landscape is poised to become a playground for enthusiasts.

Nike Dunk Low Reverse Curry sneakers white background
Nike

Mark your calendar: Release date and how much they will cost you

When it comes to coveted sneakers, the price is often a topic of discussion. The Nike Dunk Low ‘Reverse Curry’ is priced at $125, a reasonable tag considering the exclusivity and cultural significance attached to these kicks. It’s not just a purchase; it’s an investment in a piece of sneaker history that transcends mere fashion.

The official release date for the Nike Dunk Low ‘Reverse Curry’ is set for spring 2024, with enthusiasts counting down the days to get their hands on this elusive pair. The question remains: where can you snag a pair for yourself? Nike and select retailers will be the go-to spots, but with the hype surrounding these kicks, you’ll want to be on your A-game. Stay tuned for official announcements, and make sure to mark your calendar for the drop.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
Braun and Paul Smith team up once again for 2 new watches featuring Swiss ETA movements
Both watches are less than $1,000
Braun and Paul Smith collaboration watch

In the fast-paced world of horology, where every tick counts, Braun and Paul Smith rekindle their creative sparks with a tantalizing collaboration, unleashing two new watches that redefine the essence of timeless luxury. Let's dive into the heart of this partnership and explore the exquisite craftsmanship that makes these watches a must-have for aficionados.

Paul holds a distinct appreciation for Dieter Rams, the legendary modernist designer who led the Braun watch design department for nearly three decades, leaving an enduring mark on their current product lineup. It might seem surprising that Rams, known for his minimalist approach, shares common ground with Paul. Despite not fully embracing maximalism, Paul exudes a lively sensibility that sets him apart from the renowned minimalist designer.

Read more
These are the sneakers you should have in your wardrobe
Ensure you stay in style with the best sneakers on this list
Man in khakis with white sneakers

Sneakers are some of the most iconic kinds of men's shoes. From PF Flyers and Converse to Air Jordans and Vans, the right pair of sneakers can become more than the perfect completion of an outfit; they can become a personality. The versatility of sneakers is one of their biggest perks. They can be bright colors and make any outfit stand out, expressing your personality. Or they can be hybrids with dress shoes to make wearing a suit more comfortable. Needless to say, there are a handful of sneakers for men you should have in your closet

With the literal hundreds of options you have as a man loving a good pair of kicks, it can easily get overwhelming when trying to find the best men's sneakers.

Read more
IWC and Warner Bros. collaborate on two new Aquaman-inspired Aquatimers
Aquaman's Aquatimer from IWC
IWC Aquatimer Perpetual Calendar black background

In a departure from conventional partnerships, IWC joins forces with Warner Bros. Pictures, offering more than mere watches for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The collaboration introduces custom glowing red and blue prop watches crafted for the movie's characters, enhancing the visual narrative on screen.

Expanding its creative horizon, IWC takes inspiration from the luminescent theme of these on-screen props. The result is the IWC Aquatimer Perpetual Calendar Digital Date-Month watches, a subtle nod to the cinematic universe. Available in limited editions of 25 pieces that each cost a cool $57,600, these timepieces subtly incorporate the movie's aesthetics for watch enthusiasts. It's not merely a timekeeping device; it's an invitation to explore the vibrant tones of Aquaman's world — a manifestation of the artistry and storytelling seamlessly woven into craftsmanship.

Read more