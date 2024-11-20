 Skip to main content
Municipal opens new flagship store in San Diego

Mark Wahlberg moves the headquarters of his fitness brand to San Diego

Municipal Store Flagship Party
Municipal

Mark Wahlberg has been one of Hollywood’s most prominent and sought-after actors since he made waves in Boogie Nights. Since then, he has led comedies like Ted and The Other Guys and dramas like Four Brothers and The Departed. But he has been best known for being one of the top action stars in the business. From The Italian Job and Shooter to Lone Survivor and Mile 22, Wahlberg has proven himself to be one of the most capable in the game. A vital part of doing the job of an action star is getting in sensational shape. Now that he is seen as an incredibly fit leading man, he began helping others get in the same shape by launching a fitness brand. The new Municipal Flagship Store has a new home in San Diego and is bringing action star fitness to America’s Finest City.

Bet on yourself

Municipal Store Flagship Party
Municipal

When Mark Wahlberg founded the brand in 2019 alongside Harry Arnett and Stephen Levinson, they brought fitness to the people of West Hollywood and globally online. The goal of Municipal has always been to offer the best clothing and shoes to people trying to be unstoppable all day long. The second store opening in Oceanside is bringing that goal to the southern part of the state along the beach. The store isn’t just about clothing, shoes, and accessories. The new store will also feature a coffee shop for a post-workout pick-me-up, a haircut to ensure you look just as good above the neck as below, and a lounge to center yourself before and after the workout. With two stores under their belt, it is only a matter of time before they expand over more of the country.

Municipal

