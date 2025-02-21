Moncler and Salehe Bembury reunite for trail-ready sneakers

Fresh off of their winter collaboration, Moncler and Salehe Bembury are returning for another seasonal collaboration full of color and style. Part of their Spring/Summer 2025 collection, the newest release between the two brands is a trail-ready sneaker with performance and luxury. With a slightly bolder approach than their last partnership, the latest release strongly contrasts the pair’s previous release. Available in three colorways this time, the new lineup sees even more details from both brands, with stylish touches and performance enhancements. Whether you wear them to the trails or the city, this latest collection showcases the best of two luxury brands.

Moncler x Salehe Bembury “Moncler Équipements Amoeba”

For this collaboration, Salehe Bembury has taken on the Moncler Trailgrip Amoeba Sneaker for a remix that combines performance with elevated style. This design is crafted with mesh and leather uppers and is enhanced with a GORE-TEX membrane to ensure the sneaker remains waterproof throughout your adventures. An EVA midsole maintains the shoe’s lightweight and flexibility characteristics, while a Vibram tread adds slip resistance to the design. Inside, an OrthoLite insole gives long-term cushioning while adding a breathable quality to the sneaker. While one of the three new colorways gives users a classic white monochromatic option, the other two inject various colors into the mix. One of the colorways infuses hues of blue, pink, orange, and beige, while the other combines green, light blue, purple, and cream into one stylish colorway. All three color options are available via Moncler’s web store for $820.

