Moncler’s newest collab is a winter wonderland dream

Although the winter season is beginning to thaw, Moncler isn’t giving up on the winter whites any time soon. Along with Salehe Bembury, the luxury brand has upgraded its trail sneakers with a minimalist and earthy touch. While it’s hard to imagine Moncler getting any more sophisticated in their designs, the newest collaborative design with Bembury has given the iconic trail sneaker a more elegant look, apt for the mountains. Although this isn’t the first time Bembury and Moncler have crossed paths, the newest release feels fresh as snow. Without losing either brand’s strong points, this trail sneaker is everything a high-fashion adventure seeker wants.
Salehe Bembury x Moncler Trailgrip Amoeba sneaker
Crafted with a mesh and leather base, Moncler’s Trailgrip Amoeba shoe has gotten a sleek upgrade that includes the addition of a GORE-TEX membrane for extra protection. A lightweight EVA midsole and a slip-resistant Vibram tread are included in the sneaker, giving the design functionality along with style. Ortholite insoles add cushioning and breathability to the sneaker, ensuring their long-term usability and comfort. Complete in different shades of white, this Salehe Bembury x Moncler Trailgrip Amoeba shoe showcases the best of both brands, without losing its premium quality. The shoe is available for purchase via Moncler and retails for $820. While this design is yet another remixed collaboration, the functional features of Moncler and the unique styling of Salehe Bembury give it a new look that’ll stun long after winter officially ends. With a sleek all-white colorway, the luxurious details and accents shine even more, making this the optimal outdoor footwear for those who want to add some luxe to their mountain hiking.