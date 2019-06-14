The Manual
Hybrid Shorts Can Go Anywhere, from the Woods to a Walk in the Park

Beau Hayhoe
By
Are your favorite pair of casual summer go-to shorts missing something? A little versatility, perhaps?

Then you need a pair of hybrid shorts.

Much more than a standard (although stylish) pair of chino shorts, hybrid shorts pack a serious punch when compared with the rest of your wardrobe because, as their name suggests, hybrid shorts are made to do more than one thing well. From camping trips to lakeside adventures to ambitious day hikes to a casual Sunday brunch or park stroll — even a marathon day at the airport — hybrid shorts are geared to do it all.

That means hybrid shorts are often made from stretch fabric for greater ease of movement, and they might even feature an elastic waistband or a built-in cinch belt to keep them on when an adventure calls for athleticism.

The point is, the best hybrid shorts really can handle just about anything you throw at ‘em, which makes them our favorite bottoms for summer.

Roark Revival Layover Stretch Shorts
mens hybrid shorts roark revival layover stretch

The best example of a pair of hybrid shorts in this day and age, the fantastic Roark Revival Layover Stretch Shorts are made from a unique mix of travel-ready blended stretch canvas and thoughtful details. Take the oversized pockets for storing important travel documents, plus the drawstring waist and the slim-straight fit. From a long day on the road right to the bar, these are the shorts you need.

Wellen Cruiser Shorts
Wellen Cruiser Shorts

When you think hybrid shorts, your mind should ideally jump to a pair of shorts like the Wellen Cruiser Shorts. This hybrid short is made from organic cotton, but also crafted for adventure thanks to the elastic waistband and a built-in cinch belt. Add in pleasingly retro colors like seafoam green, and these are ideal shorts to wear on your next camping trip.

Orvis Jackson Quick-Dry Shorts
Orvis Jackson Quick-Dry Shorts

Although technically made for fishing, what with their multitude of pockets and a very mobile fit, The Orvis Jackson Quick-Dry shorts are the perfect pair to wear for a long weekend day or an extensive stint on America’s highways. The lightweight nylon nicely complements a side leg zipper and an elastic waistband. See, we told you they were cut to move.

Topo Designs Global Shorts
Topo Designs Global Shorts

You know Topo Designs for the brand’s focus on performance-minded gear for the outdoors, and its Global Shorts are no different. Except, perhaps, that they’re just as stylish for a day on the boardwalk or cruising around the city as they are for a day at your campsite. The fabric is both lightweight and quick-drying, while a back button pocket is the perfect place to store some handy EDC essentials.

Proof Nomad Shorts
Proof Nomad Shorts

If you know the Proof brand, you know they make stylish gear for stylish guys who are frequently on the move. In the brand’s Nomad short, the use of Japanese Toray twill rivals that of your favorite chinos, and the two-way stretch means they’re a hybrid pair of shorts to the max. We like them when paired with a merino polo and vintage-style trainers.

Olivers All Over Shorts
mens hybrid shorts olivers all over 800x800 edit

It’s exceedingly rare to find shorts you can wear to the gym as readily as you can wear them to a casual Sunday brunch, yet Olivers succeeds here with its famed All Over Shorts. Available in a bevy of colors to suit every style, these four-way stretch, water-repellent shorts are as comfortable and versatile as can be.

