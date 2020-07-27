7 Reasons Why Guys Should Wear Speedos

So, you’re considering whether or not to rock a speedo this summer. I get it: They’re not for everyone. When folks traditionally think of speedos, they either imagine pot-bellied older guys at a nude beach or professional muscle men posing at a competition. But I’m here to dispel these myths and encourage all of us to take a second look at this most misunderstood of swimsuits.

That’s why I’m making the case for why all guys should wear speedos. Check out my thoughts below and let me know whether or not I convinced you (wink wink).

They’re Flattering

Contrary to popular belief, speedos are actually quite flattering for most guys. While you may think you need a killer six-pack and beefy glutes to rock a speedo, the swim brief cut works well on almost any body type. Why? Well, in most cases, they’re less constricting than tighter swim trunks or shorts, so they don’t pinch the skin or create a “muffin top” look. Yes, you’re technically exposing more skin, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re exposing more flaws; in fact, a speedo could help de-accentuate them!

They’re Stylish

I might be a bit biased here, but I find swim briefs to be super stylish. They often come in fun patterns and bold colors, so bring a dash of fashion to any poolside outfit. Plus, they’re always going to look trendier than board shorts or more traditional swim trunks simply by the nature of their crisp and snug silhouette.

They’re Edgy

There’s no better way to stand out on a crowded beach than by wearing a speedo. The confidence it takes to slip into these skimpy briefs speaks volumes about the person wearing them. It says you’re self-assured. It says you’re secure and sexy and playful. Sure, all eyes will probably be on you, but that is a very good thing (at least in my book).

They’re Comfortable

Yes, speedos are comfortable, I promise! As long as you get a slightly loose fit, I think you’ll find that swim briefs are actually cozier to swim in than traditional trunks. Without all that extra fabric getting in the way, it’s incredibly easy to swim and frolic in the ocean waves. They also dry a lot faster than other swimsuits, which makes for an altogether more comfortable experience once you’re out of the water.

They’re Cheeky

I think men need to embrace their butts more. Whether you’ve got a toned derriere, a curvy bum, or a plump little peach, you should feel totally and completely free to show it off to the world. I know our toxically masculine culture might say otherwise, but there’s nothing wrong with putting your best asset forward. Thankfully, speedos are tailor-made to make the butt look great by lifting it up, cinching it in, and keeping it tight.

They’re Packable

Speedos are also super packable. They take up virtually no space in a weekender or backpack, so they allow folks to travel light on their way to the beach. And if you have to pack your speedos away wet, you can rest assured that they won’t be too heavy or cumbersome in your luggage.

They’re Fun

Truthfully, speedos are just plain fun. They turn heads. They start conversations. They make you feel confident and different and unique. Sure, they’re a little outlandish and a little unexpected, but that’s all part of their magic. In a world in which every other guy is going to wear the same billabong board short cliche, be the dude who stands proudly on the beach rocking the shit out of a speedo.

And that is that on that, my friends. For more summer inspiration, take a peek at our guides to planning the perfect staycation at home.

Editors' Recommendations