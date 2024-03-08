 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Lululemon has some unmissable steals from just $9

Jen Allen
By
man wearing Lululemon workout clothes
Lululemon

There’s a huge sale going on at Lululemon making now the perfect time to stock up on the best workout gear around, all while saving some cash along the way. Right now, you can buy shorts from $39 with some stylish other gear ranging from $49 onwards, and accessories including sweatbands from $9. Whatever you’re looking for, you’re sure to find it here hundreds of products in the sale. If you’re not sure where to start, we’re here to help with some recommendations of what’s worth checking out so you know what to buy. Check it all out now by hitting the link below.

What to shop for in the Lululemon sale

As one of the best athleisure brands around, Lululemon is always worth checking out. One great place to start is the which is down to $99 from $128. It has a relaxed fit and it’s designed to be used on the move whether that’s heading to the gym or just going out for a walk. It has a kangaroo pocket with hidden media and coin sleeves for added ease, while it’s naturally breathable.

Recommended Videos

For great workout shorts, try the for $39 reduced from $78. Designed for running and training, they’re versatile, grid-textured shorts with secure, low-bounce pockets that are zippered. Reflective details are useful in low-light situations while the streamlined fit gives your glutes and thighs breathing room. They’re perfect for anyone seeking out the best workout clothing.

Related

If you want a snugger fit, try out the for $79 instead of $98. Engineered to promote joint and muscle support, they have interior gripping which is mapped over major muscle groups to help stabilize muscles. The abrasion-resistant fabric feels great while there’s added Lycra fiber for stretch and shape retention, all while being sweat-wicking.

Just a few of the examples in the Lululemon sale, it’s worth seeing the full wealth of items for yourself. The company provides great clothing for working out, along with the best Yoga gear, and simply stuff you’ll want to wear often. Check it out now before the sale ends soon. The longer you leave it, the more likely that your size will no longer be available on the best deals.

Editors' Recommendations

Jen Allen
Jen Allen
Freelance Writer
Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
Tudor watches, including the Black Bay, are up to 54% off
A man wearing a Tudor Black Bay GMT watch.

If you've been looking for a luxury watch, you've probably heard of great Swiss watch brands like Tudor. Now, is your chance to own one at an affordable price. We've found hundreds of their watches on sale at Jomashop today, including quite a few from the quite famous Black Bay line. As odd as it may seem in early March, the sale is being referred to as the "Big Winter Sale". But it is still technically an in-season name, with winter ending March 19th.

In any event, we're finding great deals in the sale, which ends on Friday. The amount off is typically around 15% off to 20% off, but there's at least one watch in the sale that tops the 50% off line, so great deals can be found if you search high and low. Tap the button below to transport yourself to the sale, or keep reading to get our take on the best deals and most interesting watches in the sale.

Read more
Don’t miss this sale on Omega watches — up to 56% off
The OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300 Co Axial on a man's wrist.

Jomashop's 'Big Winter Sale' that coincides with the ending of winter later this month is going on now. Within, we're finding hundreds and hundreds of Omega watches on sale, with typical offering around 30% to 40% off, making the sale nearly impossible to parse. While the sale goes on until Friday, giving you time to peruse all of the deals if you truly wanted to, we're providing a short overview of watches that we think will pull your interest below. But, if you're willing to look at the hundreds of dazzling watches from Omega — one of the best watch brands — by yourself, be our guest and tap the button below to find them all. See if you can find the higher savings than we found on a men's watch, at 56% off.

Watches we like in the Omega sale
There's a ton to shop for in the Jomashop Omega Big Winter sale, but you have to start somewhere. We recommend these watches to take a look at first:

Read more
Woolrich winter sale: Up to 60% off jackets, sweaters, and more
Rugged Outdoorsman Look

Looking for tactile yet stylish apparel? Woolrich is one of the best options you will find for this type of men's clothing. Right now, they are having their men's winter sale where you can get up to 60% off jackets, sweaters, hoodies and more.

Anything and everything you need for the winter months when it comes to apparel and accessories is available during this sale. Outdoor enthusiasts and style seekers alike can find clothing that will suit their needs. Click the button below to start shopping.

Read more